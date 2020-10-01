OTTAWA -- Staff members at two Shoppers Drug Mart locations in Ottawa's east-end have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a message on its website, Loblaw says team members at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Innes Road and the Shoppers Drug Mart on Ogilvie Road tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19.

The case at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Innes Road was reported on Sept. 29. Loblaw says the team member last worked at the store on Sept. 20.

The COVID-19 case at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Ogilvie Road was reported on Sept. 28. Loblaw says the last day the team member worked was on Sept. 24.

Two Loblaws employees in Ottawa also tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week.

Loblaw says an employee at the Loblaws at 1980 Baseline Road tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19. The last day the team member worked was on Sept. 23. Loblaw reported the case on its website on Sept. 27.

An employee at the Loblaws at 1980 Ogilvie Road also tested positive for COVID-19. The employee last worked on Sept. 17. Loblaw reported the case on Sept. 17.