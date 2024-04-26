OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Warm temperatures in forecast for Ottawa Friday

    The tulips begin to bloom along the Rideau Canal in Ottawa. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa) The tulips begin to bloom along the Rideau Canal in Ottawa. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)
    The weather is nice in the capital this Friday, as it’s going to be sunny and warm.

    Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 15 C today. Clear skies and a low of 0 C are in the forecast for tonight.

    Though the weekend is going to be warn, it will be rainy. On Saturday, Periods of rain and a high of 18 C are forecstaed. At night, the capital will have a 70 per cent chance of showers and a low of 10 C.

    Sunday will also be rainy with a high of 22 C and a low of 10 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 14 C and a low of 3 C.

