Ottawa police concerned for well-being of missing woman

The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help locating a missing woman, citing concern for her well-being.

Police say Mary Rose Payne went missing Thursday afternoon in the area of Richmond Road and Woodroffe Avenue.

She was last seen in a brown Mitsubishi Endeavor SUV with Ontario plate CBDH790.

Payne is described as five-foot-eight tall with dark brown and red shoulder length hair. There are concerns for her well being.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 2912, or call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.