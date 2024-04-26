OTTAWA
    • Ottawa police concerned for well-being of missing woman

    The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help locating a missing woman, citing concern for her well-being. (Ottawa Police Service/ handout)
    The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help locating a missing woman, citing concern for her well-being.

    Police say Mary Rose Payne went missing Thursday afternoon in the area of Richmond Road and Woodroffe Avenue.

    She was last seen in a brown Mitsubishi Endeavor SUV with Ontario plate CBDH790.

    Payne is described as five-foot-eight tall with dark brown and red shoulder length hair. There are concerns for her well being.

    Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 2912, or call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

     

