OTTAWA -- Sixty-six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa today, the fourth straight day with more than 60 new cases of novel coronavirus in the capital.

Health Minister Christine Elliott announced 538 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario today, including 66 in Ottawa.

There are 229 new cases of COVID-19 in Toronto and 101 new cases in Peel Region.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot of Ottawa's COVID-19 picture at approximately 12:30 p.m.

There were 64 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, and a record 105 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Wednesday that the number of cases in Ottawa is doubling every 10 to 12 days, and Ottawa could see 200 cases a day by mid-October unless people take steps to limit the spread of COVID-19.