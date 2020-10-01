OTTAWA -- You will not be able to sit down and enjoy your pumpkin spice latte, coffee or cold brew at Starbucks locations in Ottawa and Gatineau.

Starbucks Canada is temporarily modifying its operations at all company operated stores in Ottawa and across Quebec to a grab and go model as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the regions.

Customers will be able to walk into stores and order at the counter and the drive-thru, however Starbucks says all seating will be temporarily removed or paused at the stores, including patio and outdoor areas.

In a statement, Starbucks says the move is part of its efforts to keep employees, customers and communities safe, and follows the Quebec Government's mandate that restaurants move to a "to go" model in three districts in the province as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Quebec announced this week that people living in greater Montreal, Quebec City and Chaudiere-Appalaches region south of the provincial capital will face new measures for at least 28 days, including limiting bars and restaurants to takeout only.

This summer, Starbucks announced all customers must wear facial coverings in all company-operated stores across Canada.