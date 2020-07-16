OTTAWA -- A suspended RCMP officer in Richmond, British Columbia is facing charges of voyeurism and sexual assault in Ottawa.

Ottawa Police say Andrew Seangio, 35, of Vancouver is facing 34 counts of voyeurism and three counts of sexual assault involving six adult female victims that were known to him.

The alleged offences in Ottawa occurred between 2011 and 2018. Police say the accused was living in Ottawa at the time some of the alleged offences occurred.

The Ottawa Police Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit launched an investigation after Vancouver Police contacted the service in January for help in their ongoing investigation, involving indecent acts.

Ottawa Police say investigators believe there may be more victims, and any woman who was present in Seangio's residence in the south-end of Ottawa between October 2015 and October 2017 is asked to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.

Ottawa Police say Seangio was charged by Vancouver Police in March 2020 in relation to their own investigation.

Seangio turned himself in to police in Vancouver on Friday morning to face the charges in Ottawa.