OTTAWA -- Trustees with the Ottawa Catholic School Board have voted to fly the rainbow flag for Pride Month this June and every June going forward.

Trustee Spencer Warren brought forth a motion at Tuesday's board meeting to request that the board allow the pride flag to fly at schools and board properties.

"I believe our collective actions tonight demonstrate our ongoing commitment to fostering student wellbeing," Warren is quoted saying in a press release from OCSB. "The flying of the Rainbow Flag tells our community our schools are inclusive environments that are safe and welcoming places for 2SLGBTQ+ students. This is something I’m very proud to support and something that will have a positive impact on our Catholic schools for generations to come."

The board also agreed to install a second flagpole at each school before June 2022. Schools will fly the rainbow or progress flag on the second flag pole next year. The OCSB flag and the Canadian flag will be flown at all other times of the year, a release from the board said.

“Pride month needs to be much more than a discussion about the flag; and in our Board, it includes prayers and practices that focus on inclusion, acceptance and human dignity,” said Director of Education Tom D'Amico.

The rainbow flag will be flown at the Ottawa Catholic School Board Offices for the first time this June.