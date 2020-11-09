OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa Public Health reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths on Sunday

Ontario set a record for the most new COVID-19 cases in a single day on Sunday.

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre has ended.

There are two active, but unrelated, COVID-19 outbreaks at St. Mother Teresa High School in Barrhaven.

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

To book a test for an adult, click here.

CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Testing is available by appointment only.

To book a test for a child under the age of 18, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex – 1585 Tenth Line Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There are two options available for visitors: a test only or an assessment by a doctor and a test.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at 300 Coventry Road is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To book an appointment, click here.

The Centretown Community Health Centre at 420 Cooper St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500.

The Sandy Hill Community Health Centre at 221 Nelson St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Click here to book an appointment or call 613-789-1500

The Somerset Community Health Centre at 55 Eccles St. will offer COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500.

See here for a list of other testing sites in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa Public Health reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on a day when another daily case count record was set provincewide.

The city's total of laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 7,509 since the pandemic began.

Two new deaths were also reported on Sunday, both linked to outbreaks. OPH says 341 residents have died of COVID-19.

From Nov. 2 to 8 inclusive, Ottawa Public Health reported an average of 53.8 new cases of COVID-19 per day. In the previous seven days, Oct. 26 to Nov. 1 inclusive, OPH reported an average of 81.7 new cases of COVID-19 per day.

Ontario logged more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, setting a new record.

The previous high watermark was 1,132 new infections, recorded just the day before on Saturday. Provincial health officials logged 1,328 more novel coronavirus cases on Sunday.

Ontario’s seven-day average for number of cases reported continues to climb and is now 1,063.

Ottawa Public Health has declared an end to a COVID-19 outbreak at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre.

The COVID-19 outbreak involved a single inmate and officially began Oct. 24. According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, the outbreak ended Nov. 7, with no additional cases.

This was the first and, so far, only outbreak officially declared at the jail on Innes Road.

Ottawa Public Health says there are two ongoing but unrelated COVID-19 outbreaks at an Ottawa high school.

According to OPH's COVID-19 dashboard, an outbreak of COVID-19 began at St. Mother Teresa High School on Nov. 5, involving three staff members, as of Nov. 7.

A second outbreak at the school began Nov. 6, involving two students as of Nov. 7.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says there is no plan to close the school because of these two outbreaks. One cohort of students is currently self-isolating.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Kayla Goodfield.