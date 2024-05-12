2 taken to hospital after 2-car crash on Richmond Road

A man and a woman were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Westboro on Sunday afternoon.

Ottawa Paramedics tell CTV News they responded to the crash on Richmond Road at approximately 2 p.m.

City of Ottawa traffic cameras showed emergency services responding to the intersection of Richmond Road and Roosevelt Avenue.

A 60-year-old woman was taken to The Ottawa Hospital's trauma center in serious, but stable condition. A 50-year-old man was also taken to hospital in stable condition.

A third person was assessed on scene, but was not transported to hospital.

Richmond Road is closed between Golden Avenue and Churchill Avenue, the Ottawa Police Service said in a post on X.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area and find an alternate route.