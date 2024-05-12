OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 2 taken to hospital after 2-car crash on Richmond Road

    Red and blue lights atop an Ottawa police vehicle are seen in this undated file photo. Red and blue lights atop an Ottawa police vehicle are seen in this undated file photo.
    Share

    A man and a woman were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Westboro on Sunday afternoon.

    Ottawa Paramedics tell CTV News they responded to the crash on Richmond Road at approximately 2 p.m.

    City of Ottawa traffic cameras showed emergency services responding to the intersection of Richmond Road and Roosevelt Avenue.

    A 60-year-old woman was taken to The Ottawa Hospital's trauma center in serious, but stable condition. A 50-year-old man was also taken to hospital in stable condition.

    A third person was assessed on scene, but was not transported to hospital.

    Richmond Road is closed between Golden Avenue and Churchill Avenue, the Ottawa Police Service said in a post on X.

    Police are asking the public to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News