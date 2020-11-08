OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health has declared an end to a COVID-19 outbreak at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre.

The COVID-19 outbreak involved a single inmate and officially began Oct. 24. According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, the outbreak ended Nov. 7, with no additional cases.

According to OPH, correctional facilities are considered “congregate settings” under provincial guidelines and an outbreak is declared when one inmate or staff member receives a lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 test.

This was the first and, so far, only outbreak officially declared at the jail on Innes Road.

An inmate at the facility had tested positive for COVID-19 in early August, but OPH did not consider it an outbreak at the time because the individual was believed to have been exposed before being admitted and there was no evidence of transmission within the jail.