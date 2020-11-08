OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says there are two ongoing but unrelated COVID-19 outbreaks at an Ottawa high school.

According to OPH's COVID-19 dashboard, an outbreak of COVID-19 began at St. Mother Teresa High School on Nov. 5, involving three staff members, as of Nov. 7.

A second outbreak at the school began Nov. 6, involving two students as of Nov. 7.

A spokesperson for OPH confirms these outbreaks are unrelated.

"There are presently two concurrent but unrelated outbreaks at St. Mother Teresa HS," the spokesperson said.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says there is no plan to close the school because of these two outbreaks. One cohort of students is currently self-isolating.

According to Ottawa Public Health, there are three other schools in the city currently experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks.

École secondaire publique Louis-Riel (5 student cases, 1 staff case as of Nov. 7)

École secondaire publique Omer-Deslauriers (11 student cases, 1 staff case as of Nov.7)

Ottawa Islamic School (7 student cases, 4 staff cases as of Nov. 7)

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).