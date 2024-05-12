Books, bottles for Mother's Day
Sunday is Mother's Day and while a book on its own might not be the perfect gift for your mother, combing it with a bottle of wine can do the job, according to a wine expert.
Wine expert Natalie MacLean, told CTV Morning Live's Melissa Lamb she's got some suggestions for that perfect combination.
Blank by Zibby Owens
Maclean suggests pairing this book with either white or red wine, as long as they are "bursting with fresh fruit and they're really zippy," since the book has a lot of humour and plot twists.
The book is about a writer in her 40s named Pippa Jones. The wife and mother is facing a tight deadline to finish writing a book.
"So, her son suggests handing in a manuscript that's completely blank as a joke, but it ends up becoming a bold statement on the publishing industry," MacLean said.
The Glow Code
The Glow Code is a book by Canadian journalist Michelle McIVOR. The book is a guide to feel, look and be you're best at any age, MacLean says.
"It's packed with tips, everything from how to apply your eyeliner to living well and sleeping well," she said.
The book goes well with local wines bursting with field strawberries, she says.
"I'm also pairing this book with the bread and butter chardonnay, which is buttery rich fresh baked bread," she added.
Though this book doesn't come out until June, she suggests buying flowers and a gift with the wine.
"And in the card, tell her this book is on the way because the festivity should continue into June," she said.
In Mary's kitchen
This book is by Mary Berg. It has 100 stress-free, delicious and simple recipes, she notes.
MacLean says that she would pair it with a "beautiful, full body delicious red" wine.
Possessed
Possessed is a book by Jowita Bydlowska. It's a story about a woman travelling to a haunted island.
"The heroine Joseph escapes her dull day job and, and goes to an island in the Adriatic where she meets a young man with haunting story," MacLean said. "It's about desire."
MacLean suggests pairing this book with zesty flavoured wines, citing the book's zesty dialogue
Wine Witch on Fire
This book is about a mother who's "rising from the ashes of divorce, defamation and drinking too much." MacLean notes that the woman's sobering journey has a happy ending.
She suggests pairing this book with an alcohol-free wine.
"I paired it with wonder and found, not only because of the name, you know, finding yourself again after being lost, but this is alcohol free," MacLean said.
'I am angry': Alberta farmers will continue fight over world class motorsport resort
The rolling hills leading to the hamlet of Rosebud are dotted with sprawling farms and cattle pastures -- and a sign sporting a simple message: No Race Track.
'My family doctor just fired me': Ontario patients frustrated with de-rostering
Dozens of Ontarians are expressing frustration in the province’s health-care system after their family doctors either dropped them as patients or threatened to after they sought urgent care elsewhere.
Potentially toxic chemicals hide in our drinking water and countless household objects, and they're not going anywhere
For decades, North Bay, Ontario's water supply has harboured chemicals associated with liver and developmental issues, cancer and complications with pregnancy. It's far from the only city with that problem.
Man ticketed after allegedly trespassing again at Drake's Bridle Path mansion to get his bike
A man who tried to access Drake’s Bridle Path mansion earlier this week returned to the property Saturday and was apprehended again for allegedly trespassing, Toronto police say.
'It was violent': Police tear down U of A pro-Palestinian encampment Saturday morning
Multiple people at the protest camp torn down at the University of Alberta campus Saturday say police's actions against protesters were "violent" and "disproportionate."
Election deniers: West Virginia voters must pick from GOP candidates who still dispute 2020 election
When West Virginia Republicans vote in Tuesday's primary, they will have a hard time finding a major candidate on the ballot in any statewide race who openly acknowledges that U.S. President Joe Biden won the 2020 election.
Canada Post cracks down on Nunavut loophole to get free Amazon Prime shipping
Amazon's paid subscription service provides free delivery for online shopping across Canada except for remote locations, the company said in an email. While customers in Iqaluit qualify for the offer, all other communities in Nunavut are excluded.
Adopted daughter in the Netherlands reunited with sister in Montreal and mother in Colombia, 40 years later
Two daughters and a mother were reunited online 40 years later thanks to a DNA kit and a Zoom connection despite living on three separate continents and speaking different languages.
Biden calls Trump 'unhinged,' says 'something snapped' in former president after he lost 2020 U.S. election
U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday called Donald Trump “clearly unhinged” and claimed that “something snapped” in the former president after he lost the 2020 election.
