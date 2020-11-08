OTTAWA -- Health officials are reporting 71 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on a day when another daily case count record was set provincewide.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter Sunday morning that 1,328 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across Ontario. The previous high watermark for the most new cases in a single day was just one day ago, on Saturday, when 1,134 new cases were reported.

Ontario is reporting 1,328 cases of #COVID19. Locally, there are 434 new cases in Toronto, 385 in Peel, 105 in York Region, 71 in Ottawa, 68 in Hamilton and 56 in Durham. There are 877 more resolved cases and nearly 37,600 tests completed. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) November 8, 2020

Toronto saw 434 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, while Peel Region saw 385 new cases on Sunday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday.

On Sunday, OPH reported 71 new cases, bringing the city's total of laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 7,509 since the pandemic began.

Two new deaths were also reported on Sunday, both linked to outbreaks. OPH says 341 residents have died of COVID-19.

In the past seven days, Nov. 2 to 8 inclusive, Ottawa Public Health reported an average of 53.8 new cases of COVID-19 per day. In the previous seven days, Oct. 26 to Nov. 1 inclusive, OPH reported an average of 81.7 new cases of COVID-19 per day.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

The number of people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 complications held steady at 55 on Sunday, but two more people have been moved to intensive care.

There are now five people in the ICU, up from three on Saturday.

Of the people in hospital with COVID-19, two are in their 30s (one in the ICU), two are in their 40s, two are in their 50s, 10 are in their 60s (one in the ICU), 12 are in their 70s (one in the ICU), 18 are in their 80s (two in the ICU), and nine are 90 or older.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa fell by a single case on Sunday.

OPH reported 70 new recoveries and two new deaths alongside 71 new cases, bringing the number of active cases down to 594 from 595 the previous day.

OPH says 6,574 cases of COVID-19 in the city are now considered resolved.

The numbe rof active cases of COVID-19 is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Seven new cases (484 cases total)

10-19 years-old: 11 new cases (848 cases total)

20-29 years-old: 11 new cases (1,545 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Four new cases (993 cases total)

40-49 years-old: 12 new cases (963 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Six new cases (879 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Six new cases (591 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Two new case (388 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Seven new cases (482 cases total)

90+ years old: Five new cases (335 cases total)

The age of one person with COVID-19 in currently unknown.

COVID-19 CASES AROUND THE REGION

Ten new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit's region on Sunday.

The Leeds' Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit reported five new cases.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

There was one new case in the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health region.

No new cases were reported by Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health.

The Quebec government reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais region on Sunday.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 38 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

New outbreaks were declared at St. Mother Teresa High School, and the Bridlewood Trails retirement home.

Outbreaks at an Innovative Community Support Services location, the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre, a Children's Village of Ottawa Carleton home daycare location and Pleasant Park Public School have ended.

There are three ongoing community outbreaks at three unidentified workplaces.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Cornerstone Children's Centre - Heatherington Nursery School Ecole secondaire publique Louis Riel Ecole secondaire publique Omer-Deslauriers Ottawa Islamic School St. Mother Teresa High School St. Mother Teresa High School (2) [NEW] St. Bernadette "Petit pas a trois"

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor Beacon Heights retirement home Bridlewood Retirement home Bridlewood Trails Retirement Home (NEW) Edinburgh Retirement Home Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Garden Terrace Glebe Centre Heritage Retirement Hope Living – Ottawa Hôpital Montfort 4C Med Innovative Community Support Services (Barnwell) Laurier Manor Longfields Manor Lord Lansdowne retirement home Medex Park Place Riverpath Retirement Robertson House Rockcliffe Retirement Sisters of Charity retirement home Sophia House St. Patrick's Home St. Vincent Hospital (3 South) Starwood Stirling Park Retirement Home The Ottawa Hospital General Campus 5N The Ottawa Hospital General Campus 6W The Ravines Valley Stream Retirement Home West End Villa

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).