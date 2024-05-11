Here's what you can buy for $727,000 in 9 Ottawa neighbourhoods
The average cost to buy a new home in Ottawa hit $727,700 in April, according to a new report.
The Ottawa Real Estate Board says the average cost of a new single-family home increased 1.6 per cent in April compared to April 2023. Home prices have increased from $703,500 in January and $708,500 in February.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you can buy for $727,000 in nine neighbourhoods across the city of Ottawa.
Barrhaven - $725,000
This three-bedroom, three-bathroom townhome on Sweetflag Street in Barrhaven is for sale at $725,000.
"The elegant curb appeal with the stone façade and covered front porch welcomes your arrival," says the listing on Realtor.ca. "Step inside revealing a comfortable main floor boasting a clean, minimalist design with impressive nine-foot ceilings and hardwood flooring throughout."
The listing says the home is located near all amenities, transit, trails and parks.
The two-storey home was built in 2015.
This three bedroom, three bathroom home on Sweetflag Street is listed for $725,000. (Realtor.ca/website)
Centretown - $724,900
Located on Lebreton Street South, this townhouse listed for sale at $724,900 has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.
"Main level offers a rec room with walkout to fully fenced backyard with interlock patio. Powder room, laundry room & ample storage complete this floor," says the listing on Realtor.ca.
"On the second level, you'll find a fantastic layout, a spacious sunlit kitchen with ample counter space & inviting eating area. Living & dining area perfect for entertaining, complete with convenient pass-through window to the kitchen & fireplace."
The home, built in 1984, includes an attached garage.
Listed at $724,900, this townhouse on LeBreton Street South has three bedrooms. (Realtor.ca/website)
Findlay Creek - $724,900
This three-bedroom, three-bathroom home on Eric Maloney Way is listed for $724,900.
"Tastefully appointed with a fenced backyard and lovely west-facing front porch," says the listing on Realtor.ca.
"You're welcomed with a light palate, bright setting & gleaming hardwood. The chef’s kitchen features granite countertops, an entertainer’s island, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and breakfast bar. A huge wall of floor-to-ceiling windows brings the warm sunshine in."
The home was originally built in 2018. It includes a lower family room with a separate storage area.
This three bedroom, three-bathroom home on Eric Maloney Way is listed for $724,900. (Realtor.ca/website)
The Glebe - $724,900
This three-bedroom home on Monk Street in the Glebe is on the market for $724,900.
"The living area seamlessly couples with the comfortably sized bedrooms, creating a beautiful flow through the property," says the listing on Realtor.ca. "As you step inside, be prepared to fall in love with the hardwood flooring that adorns every room. The property offers a mix of vintage charm & modern chic. The spacious kitchen offers ample counter space to make meal prep a joy, while the bathroom provides a relaxing escape after a long day."
The home was originally built in 1892.
This two-storey townhouse on Monk Street in the Glebe has three bedrooms and one bathroom. (Realtor.ca/website)
Graham Park - $724,900
Listed at $724,900, this three bedroom, three-bathroom home is located on Queensline Drive in Ottawa's west end.
"This charming custom bungalow offers adult-oriented living, and a four-season sunroom addition to enjoy year around," says the listing on Realtor.ca.
"With approximately 1,500 sq. ft. above grade, the property features refinished oak hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with granite countertops, and a WETT certified corner wood fireplace for cozy nights."
The home, built in 1963, has a roundabout paved driveway and a one-car attached garage.
This bungalow on Queensline Drive is listed for $724,900. It has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a four-season sunroom. (Realtor.ca/website)
Hunt Club - $729,900
This three-bedroom, three-bathroom home with a fully finished basement on Paul Anka Drive is listed at $729,900.
"With location just minutes from downtown Ottawa and boasting its own large backyard and a roof top balcony oasis, this charming family home is ready for you and your family to move in!" says the listing on Realtor.ca. "Step into a spacious living area adorned with a stunning fireplace, seamlessly connecting to the dining space and modern kitchen. Hardwood floors and ceramic tile throughout the main level, providing ample room for gatherings."
The home was originally built in 1978.
This home on Paul Anka Drive has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It's listed for $729,900. (Realtor.ca/website)
Kanata - $719,900
Listed on the market for $719,900, this townhouse on Gatespark Private features three bedrooms, three bathrooms.
"Absolutely stunning & unbeatable location in Kanata Lakes! Don't miss this meticulously cared freehold townhome loved by its original owners!" says the listing on Realtor.ca.
"The main level boasts a bright & open concept living/dining room with gleaming hardwood floors. A chef's dream kitchen awaits you, featuring premium granite countertops, a large island, stylish backsplash, and a perfect nook for casual meals."
The home, built in 2006, features a spacious family room with a cozy fireplace on the lower level and an attached garage.
Listed at $719,000, this home on Gatespark Private has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. (Realtor.ca/website)
Orléans - $724,900
This five-bedroom, four-bathroom home on Balzac Lane is listed for $724,900.
"The airy formal living room & dining area boast abundant natural light, hardwood flooring & high ceilings," says the listing on Realtor.ca.
"The kitchen, equipped with ample cupboard space, a sizable centre island & SS appliances, flows seamlessly into the family room with cozy gas fireplace for snug evenings in & offers patio doors leading to the backyard – ideal for hosting gatherings!"
The home was originally built in 2000 and is within walking distance to schools, shops and amenities.
A look at a five-bedroom, four-bathroom home for sale on Balzac Lane in Orleans. The home is listed at $724,900. (Realtor.ca/website)
Stittsville - $734,900
This three bedroom, three-bathroom bungalow on Sable Run Drive is listed at $734,900.
"Discover the epitome of one-level living in this charming, lovingly maintained end-unit bungalow. Perfectly situated in the serene community of Stittsville, this delightful home offers a unique combination of comfort, privacy, and style," says the listing on Realtor.ca.
"A thoughtfully designed open-concept layout that maximizes space and natural light. The living/dining area with an impressive vaulted ceiling flows effortlessly into the kitchen. The large well-appointed kitchen features ample cabinetry and counter space, and an eat-in area that leads to a bright peaceful sitting room."
The home was built in 1999 and includes an attached garage and a landscaped yard.
This bungalow on Sable Run Drive in Stittsville is for sale at $734,900. (Realtor.ca/website)
