Montreal man facing charges following contraband drone drop at Millhaven: OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a 40-year-old man from Montreal is facing charges following a suspected drone drop of unauthorized items at the Millhaven Institution.

Police received information on Thursday reporting that a drone drop had happened at the facility "where a cellular phone, cannabis, hash and tobacco were recovered," the OPP said in a news release on Sunday.

The man was arrested during a traffic stop the same day at around 9:00 p.m. on Bath Road just east of Bath, police add, noting that he was in a rental car with a Quebec licence plate.

"Search of the vehicle revealed five cellular phones and a receipt was found detailing the purchase of SIM cards, and activation of SIM cards," reads the release.

The suspect has been charged with distribute over 30g of dried cannabis, mischief under $5,000, conspiracy to commit indictable offence and delivers contraband to, or receives contraband from an inmate.

He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee. Police did not provide a date.