Montreal man facing charges following contraband drone drop at Millhaven: OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a 40-year-old man from Montreal is facing charges following a suspected drone drop of unauthorized items at the Millhaven Institution.
Police received information on Thursday reporting that a drone drop had happened at the facility "where a cellular phone, cannabis, hash and tobacco were recovered," the OPP said in a news release on Sunday.
The man was arrested during a traffic stop the same day at around 9:00 p.m. on Bath Road just east of Bath, police add, noting that he was in a rental car with a Quebec licence plate.
"Search of the vehicle revealed five cellular phones and a receipt was found detailing the purchase of SIM cards, and activation of SIM cards," reads the release.
The suspect has been charged with distribute over 30g of dried cannabis, mischief under $5,000, conspiracy to commit indictable offence and delivers contraband to, or receives contraband from an inmate.
He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee. Police did not provide a date.
BREAKING Suspect sought after man found injured in downtown Toronto dies in hospital
Police are searching for a suspect in a homicide investigation after a man who was found with life-threatening injuries in downtown Toronto on Sunday morning succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
'My family doctor just fired me': Ontario patients frustrated with de-rostering
Dozens of Ontarians are expressing frustration in the province’s health-care system after their family doctors either dropped them as patients or threatened to after they sought urgent care elsewhere.
Canada Post cracks down on Nunavut loophole to get free Amazon Prime shipping
Amazon's paid subscription service provides free delivery for online shopping across Canada except for remote locations, the company said in an email. While customers in Iqaluit qualify for the offer, all other communities in Nunavut are excluded.
Cyclist issued fine for striking four-year-old girl crossing the street
A cyclist turned herself in and received a fine after striking a four-year-old girl who was crossing the street to catch a school bus.
WATCH Dashcam video shows terrifying near-miss on two-lane northern Ontario highway
There were some scary moments for several people on a northern Ontario highway caught on video Thursday after a chain reaction following a truck fire.
'I am angry': Alberta farmers will continue fight over world class motorsport resort
The rolling hills leading to the hamlet of Rosebud are dotted with sprawling farms and cattle pastures -- and a sign sporting a simple message: No Race Track.
Potentially toxic chemicals hide in our drinking water and countless household objects, and they're not going anywhere
For decades, North Bay, Ontario's water supply has harboured chemicals associated with liver and developmental issues, cancer and complications with pregnancy. It's far from the only city with that problem.
Police investigating after tow trucks shot at in Scarborough two hours apart
Toronto police are investigating after tow trucks were shot at in Scarborough about two hours apart Saturday night.
Man trapped in car for nearly 45 minutes following North York collision: police
A male driver was trapped in his vehicle for nearly 45 minutes after colliding with a parked car and hydro pole on Saturday night.
Atlantic
Firefighters respond to major fire at business in Bathurst, N.B.
Firefighters are responding to a major structure fire in Bathurst, N.B.
Fredericton Marathon sees high participation, world record 'joggling' attempt
They were told it would likely take another year to recover from the pandemic that saw many marathon events cancelled, but Fredericton Marathon organizers say this year’s participation is up 25 per cent over last year – bringing them back to pre-pandemic numbers.
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Wolfville Ridge, N.S.
Kings District RCMP is investigating after a collision in Wolfville Ridge, N.S., left one man dead on Saturday.
Toronto
'Reimagining Mother's Day': Toronto woman creates Motherless Day event after losing mom
Mother's Day can be a difficult occasion for those who have lost or are estranged from their mom.
Montreal
Adopted daughter in the Netherlands reunited with sister in Montreal and mother in Colombia, 40 years later
Two daughters and a mother were reunited online 40 years later thanks to a DNA kit and a Zoom connection despite living on three separate continents and speaking different languages.
-
Dead body found in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough, police investigating
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a suspicious death in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough after a man's body was discovered on Sunday morning.
Quebec family doctors say political discourse must first change to value family medicine
The Canadian Press spoke to a number of family medicine students and seasoned doctors about the value of their profession. They are all convinced that the political discourse must first change to improve Quebec's access to family doctors.
Northern Ontario
BREAKING 37-year-old dies following Sault police shooting
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a Sault Ste. Marie Police Service officer shot a 37-year-old in the city’s west end on Saturday night.
-
Windsor
No charges laid after pedestrian runs across street, is struck by pickup truck
No charges will be laid against the driver of a pickup truck after a woman ran across the road and was struck by the vehicle in Chatham over the weekend.
-
Here’s a look at Windsor’s Mother’s Day forecast
Whether you’re going out to a special brunch, you’re visiting mom at her house for a casual visit or you plan to get outside and enjoy the outdoors, Windsor’s Mother’s Day weather forecast will be filled with sunshine.
-
The northern lights were visible across Windsor-Essex. Take a look
The most powerful geomagnetic storm in the past 20 years resulted in some awe-inspiring images captured by people all across Windsor-Essex.
London
Fire crews tackle east end blaze early Sunday morning
No injuries were reported after a garage fire spread into a vehicle early Sunday morning in the city’s east end.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER Knights outscore Generals 17-2 overall to take 2-0 series lead heading to Oshawa
It’s been an offensive clinic by the London Knights through the first two games of the OHL Championship Series. A 9-1 win over the Oshawa Generals Saturday night at Budweiser Gardens followed up an impressive 8-1 win Thursday as London has taken a 2-0 series lead.
-
Durham emergency department closed on Sunday
Citing 'insufficient staffing,' the emergency department at Durham’s hospital will be closed on Sunday.
Kitchener
Gunshots ring out in Kitchener neighbourhood
Waterloo regional police say no one was hurt during a daylight shooting in Kitchener.
-
Arrest in alleged hate-motivated Waterloo assault
A Stratford man is charged with attacking a driver in Waterloo.
Barrie
Where to celebrate Mother's Day in Barrie
Sunday is Mother's Day, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate the special occasion in Barrie with Mom.
-
OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala Memorial Run returns to Barrie
Family, friends, colleagues and strangers set off on a fundraising run on Saturday, marked by the memory of a man killed in the line of duty.
-
One person killed, two injured in Innisfil crash
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Innisfil Saturday morning.
Winnipeg
'Serious incident' closes stretch of Portage Avenue: WPS
Portage Avenue was closed in both directions from Home Street to Evanson Street on Sunday morning while police investigated what they said is a “serious incident.”
-
Parts of Manitoba under severe thunderstorm and air quality alerts
People living in southern Manitoba should be on the lookout for severe thunderstorms Saturday evening.
-
“These people share the same common goal’: Community groups celebrate unity in Winnipeg
Several community groups who work with the city’s vulnerable populations gathered downtown on Saturday for an event to celebrate the impact of their work on Winnipeg.
Calgary
Air quality statement issued for Calgary Sunday morning
A special air quality statement was issued for Calgary Sunday morning.
-
Aurora is the best show in town for Calgary sky watchers
There's been a real sky show this weekend over North America, as the aurora has been causing a lot of sky watchers to lose sleep.
-
Fatal crash impacts traffic in northeast Calgary Saturday
One person has died in a collision along Stoney Trail and McKnight Boulevard Northeast.
Edmonton
Evacuation alert still active for Fort McMurray as out of control fire burns nearby
Wildfires raging in northern Alberta prompted the mayor of one the province's largest municipalities to give his community a pep talk Saturday.
-
'It was violent': Police tear down U of A pro-Palestinian encampment Saturday morning
Multiple people at the protest camp torn down at the University of Alberta campus Saturday say police's actions against protesters were "violent" and "disproportionate."
-
Regina
'We are part of the community': Annual Sikh Day Parade packs Regina streets
The 8th annual Nagar Kirtan Parade packed the streets of Regina on Saturday, bringing the Regina Sikh community and people from surrounding areas together.
-
IN PICTURES: Geomagnetic solar storm brings northern lights to southern Sask.
As a geomagnetic solar storm swept through Earth on Friday, people in southern Saskatchewan were able to experience a rare display of northern lights.
-
'It would change my life': Prince Albert singer vying for $1 million on Canada’s Got Talent final
Prince Albert singer Rebecca Strong is on the cusp of achieving a dream on Canada’s Got Talent as she stands among the final eight contestants.
-
Girls take flight with free lessons in Saskatoon
Mitchinson Flight Centre in Saskatoon helped girls soar on Saturday with their annual "Girls Take Flight" event.
-
-
Vancouver
4th Indian national arrested, charged with murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Homicide investigators in B.C. say murder charges have been laid against a fourth Indian national in connection to the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a Surrey gurdwara last year.
-
Insecure load of 'large trees' prompts warning from Richmond RCMP
Mounties in Richmond recently pulled over a commercial driver with an insecure load of "large trees" on a flatbed – prompting a warning from the detachment.
-
Wildfire that forced evacuation of Fort Nelson, B.C., caused by tree falling on wires, mayor says
The wildfire that prompted the evacuation of more than 3,000 people near Fort Nelson, B.C., was caused by a tree falling on wires, according to the municipality's mayor.
-
Northern lights put on a show across B.C.
Like skywatchers across Canada, B.C. residents were treated to a dazzling display late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
-
-
Kelowna
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
-
Community mourns thousands of fish lost as B.C. drought risk looms again
Images of steelhead and trout flicker over long sheets of paper, brought to life in blue and green crayon rubbings by the thousands.