OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ontario breaks previous record with more than 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

Ottawa Public Health reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, and two deaths on Saturday

A COVID-19 outbreak has been linked to a social event in Ottawa

The Renfrew Wolves are hoping to fill the stands with pictures of fans this season

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

The CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Testing is available by appointment only.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex – 1585 Tenth Line Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at the National Arts Centre. The centre is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Centretown Community Health Centre at 420 Cooper St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500.

The Sandy Hill Community Health Centre at 221 Nelson St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Click here to book an appointment or call 613-789-1500

The Somerset Community Health Centre at 55 Eccles St. will offer COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500.

COVID-19 screening tool:

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ontario set a new one-day record for the number of new cases of COVID-19 across the province.

Public Health Ontario reported 1,588 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Twenty-one more people died due to COVID-19.

It was the 16th straight day in which Ontario has reported case counts in the quadruple digits.

Peel Region reported 522 new cases on Saturday, Toronto reported 450 new cases and York Region announced 153 new cases.

On a day Ontario set a record for largest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases, 35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health also announced two new deaths linked to the virus on Saturday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 8,139 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 366 deaths.

The 35 new cases comes one day after 77 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported in the capital on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health is reporting four cases of COVID-19 linked to a social event in Ottawa.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Dashboard listed a COVID-19 community outbreak linked to a "social event."

No other details were available on the Ottawa Public Health dashboard about the open outbreak involving the social event.

CTV News Ottawa reached out to Ottawa Public Health (OPH) to ask when the social event was held, how many people attended the social event and if anyone was ordered to self-isolate due to the social event.

"To protect the privacy of the individuals, OPH cannot disclose additional information," said Ottawa Public Health in a statement to CTV News Ottawa Saturday afternoon.

The Renfrew Wolves are hoping to see some faces sitting in the blue seats of the Ma-Te-Way Centre this season.

With COVID-19 restrictions preventing fans from coming to watch the Junior A team in person, the club has launched a "Fill the Seat" campaign.

For $115, fans can have their picture (or picture of their choosing) on a cardboard cut out at every one of the Wolves homes game this season.

The Wolves say the campaign will help recoup some of the lost gate revenue this season. Some of the money raised through the Fill the Seat campaign will help wrap the team bus in the new logos.