Desjardins Ontario Credit Union closing four branches in eastern Ontario

Desjardins Ontario Credit Union is closing four branches in eastern Ontario this month, as fewer people visit tellers and use ATMs in branches.

Branches in Bourget, Limoges, Saint-Eugène and Saint-Isidore will close permanently on November 22.

"Desjardins Ontario Credit Union has to meet the needs of its members and ensure its long-term success and growth," the company said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa. "And that means making decisions about the credit union's distribution network."

Desjardins says, "members and clients have drastically changed the way they do their banking," with only one per cent of transactions made at teller counters in branches and "barely three per cent of Desjardins transactions are made at ATMs."

"People tend to deposit their paycheques directly into their account using direct deposit, and many now carry out all their transactions using AccèsD Internet or telephone, and smartphones," Desjardins Ontario Credit Union said.

There are still Desjardins Ontario Credit Union branches in Alexandria, Casselman, Hawkesbury, Embrun and Rockland.

The four Desjardins Ontario Credit Union branch closures are the latest in a series of closures and changes to banking branches in eastern Ontario.

Scotiabank is eliminating tellers at some branches, including one at Carleton University.

In 2023, Scotiabank closed branches in Westboro and Osgoode. The Royal Bank of Canada closed its branch in Metcalfe in October 2022.