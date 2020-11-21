OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting four cases of COVID-19 linked to a social event in Ottawa.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Dashboard listed a COVID-19 community outbreak linked to a "social event."

No other details were available on the Ottawa Public Health dashboard about the open outbreak involving the social event.

CTV News Ottawa reached to Ottawa Public Health (OPH) to ask when the social event was held, how many people attended the social event and if anyone was ordered to self-isolate due to the social event.

"To protect the privacy of the individuals, OPH cannot disclose additional information," said Ottawa Public Health in a statement to CTV News Ottawa Saturday afternoon.

There is also a COVID-19 community outbreak in a community organization setting. No other details were released.

Ottawa Public Health has previously released "a real world contract tracing example" showing COVID-19 cases linked to gatherings.

On Oct. 8, public health reported an indoor wedding in Ottawa resulted in 22 cases of COVID-19. The health unit said in September, one person with mild symptoms of COVID-19 attended a wedding with 50 people who weren't physical distancing or wearing masks. Within 15 days, 208 people were told to self-isolate and get tested.

In September, Ottawa Public Health shared a real world contact tracing example of how a park BBQ in Ottawa led to more than 100 people self-isolating. The party ultimately led to 27 positive cases of COVID-19.

"You can see how a group of 40, a couple of people ill, quickly can lead to 105 people having to stay home and multiple more people testing positive," medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches told the city’s board of health in September.

Of the 40 people at the outdoor gathering, two people went on to develop symptoms of COVID-19, Etches said. One of those people went on to have close contacts in their household, who tested positive.