Scotiabank to eliminate tellers at some branches, including Carleton University

Scotiabank is eliminating tellers at some of its branches, including one at Carleton University, and switching to "advice services only."

In a letter to customers obtained by CTV News, Scotiabank says as of March 3, 2025, the branch inside the university's Patterson Hall will "no longer be offering over-the-counter cash services."

That includes taking out and depositing cash, making bill payments and foreign exchange cash transactions.

In the letter, Scotiabank says the change is due to the "increasing trend towards digital transactions and services" and that the move will "allow us to strengthen our focus on helping you reach your financial goals."

One automated banking machine will remain on site.

The closest full-service branch to Carleton is located at 828 Bank Street, about a 40-minute walk away.

A sign in front of the Scotiabank branch on the campus of Carleton University. (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa)

It's unclear how many branches in Ottawa are impacted and it's also unknown how many employees are affected by the change. At least one branch in Nova Scotia is also switching to an "advice-only" branch.

The letter states there will be no changes for those who have a safety deposit box. Small business and commercial customers using night deposit services will have to visit a full-service location.

CTV News has reached out to Scotiabank for comment.

This story will be updated