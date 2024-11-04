OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Scotiabank to eliminate tellers at some branches, including Carleton University

    A Scotiabank sign is shown on a shopping mall in Ottawa on June 27, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press) A Scotiabank sign is shown on a shopping mall in Ottawa on June 27, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Scotiabank is eliminating tellers at some of its branches, including one at Carleton University, and switching to "advice services only."

    In a letter to customers obtained by CTV News, Scotiabank says as of March 3, 2025, the branch inside the university's Patterson Hall will "no longer be offering over-the-counter cash services."

    That includes taking out and depositing cash, making bill payments and foreign exchange cash transactions.

    In the letter, Scotiabank says the change is due to the "increasing trend towards digital transactions and services" and that the move will "allow us to strengthen our focus on helping you reach your financial goals."

    One automated banking machine will remain on site.

    The closest full-service branch to Carleton is located at 828 Bank Street, about a 40-minute walk away.

    A sign in front of the Scotiabank branch on the campus of Carleton University. (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa)

    It's unclear how many branches in Ottawa are impacted and it's also unknown how many employees are affected by the change. At least one branch in Nova Scotia is also switching to an "advice-only" branch.

    The letter states there will be no changes for those who have a safety deposit box. Small business and commercial customers using night deposit services will have to visit a full-service location.

    CTV News has reached out to Scotiabank for comment.

    This story will be updated

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Judge rules against Alberta casino, dinner theatre operator

    An application to stay a receivership order of Mayfield Investments Ltd., a company that owns multiple businesses in Alberta including the Camrose Resort and Casino, Medicine Hat Lodge and Calgary's Stage West Dinner Theatre, has been denied by the court.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News