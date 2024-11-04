Ottawa Airport names new president and CEO

Susan Margles will be the new president and CEO of the Ottawa International Airport.

The Ottawa International Airport Authority's board of directors announced Monday morning Margles will succeed Mark Laroche, who announced his retirement in May after 12 years as head of the airport.

Margles will move to the Ottawa Airport after serving as Chief People and Safety Officer at Canada Post. Margles previously worked in the federal government, holding senior roles at Transport Canada and Finance.

"I am honoured to join the Ottawa International Airport Authority and work with this talented team," Margles said in a statement. "The airport is essential to the region’s economic growth, and position as the capital city of a G-7 nation. I look forward to building on its successes helping to create an even brighter future for the airport and pursuing new opportunities for aviation innovation, growth and sustainability to better serve the Ottawa and Gatineau communities."

The Ottawa International Airport says Margles is bilingual, with experience in corporate strategy, human resources, labour relations and stakeholder engagement.

"Her track record of leadership, her ability to manage complex issues, and her commitment to stakeholder collaboration will be invaluable as she guides YOW through our next phase of growth and innovation," Bonnie Boretsky, chair of the Ottawa International Airport's board of directors, said in a statement.

Margles will take the helm at the Ottawa International Airport as service expands coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Air France launched an Ottawa to Paris route last year, Porter Airlines is setting up a hub at the Ottawa Airport with flights to more destinations, and Air Canada is launching an Ottawa-London route next year. The airport will also be a stop on the new north-south Trillium Line.