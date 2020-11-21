OTTAWA -- On a day Ontario set a record for largest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases, 35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa.

Public Health Ontario announced 1,588 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario on Saturday, including 522 in Peel, 450 in Toronto and 153 in York Region.

The previous record for new cases in a single day in Ontario was 1,581 cases of novel coronavirus, set on Nov. 14.

Ottawa Public Health reported 35 new cases of novel coronavirus on Saturday, along with two new deaths linked to the virus.

Public Health Ontario had reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday. There is sometimes a discrepancy in case number reporting between Public Health Ontario and Ottawa Public Health due to the way the cases are tracked.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 8,139 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 366 deaths.

The 36 new cases comes one day after 77 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported in the capital on Friday.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in the City of Ottawa has dropped below 400.

Ottawa Public Health reports 399 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

A total 7,374 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

The number of active cases is the number of total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health's daily report shows 30 people are currently in an Ottawa hospital with COVID-19.

There are two people in the intensive care unit.

Of the people in hospital, one person is in their 40s, four are in their 60s, 10 are in their 70s, nine are in their 80s, and six are 90 or older.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Three new cases (544 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Four new cases (940 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Seven new cases (1,677 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Seven new cases (1,071 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Three new cases (1,027 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Four new case (949 cases total)

60-69-years-old: One new cases (634 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Four new cases (420 cases total)

80-89 years-old: One new case (519 cases total)

90+ years old: Three new cases (358 cases total)

(Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 cases by age includes two cases with previously unknown ages assigned to the age groups)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,379 swabs (tests) were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on November 19.

A total 4,719 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Nov. 19.

Ottawa's COVID-19 positivity rate was 2.2 per cent for Nov. 10 to 16 (the last set of data available from Ottawa Public Health).

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit Region.

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health; Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit and the Renfrew County and District Health Unit region.

Quebec reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais on Saturday, which includes Gatineau.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 29 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

A new COVID-19 outbreak was reported at St. Bernard School. There are two student cases of the virus.

COVID-19 outbreaks are over at École élémentaire catholique De La Découverte, La Coccinelle - De La Découverte and Cornerstone Children's Centre - Heatherington Nursery School

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Cedarview Middle School Centrepointe Child Care Services HDC École élémentaire catholique Des Pionniers École élémentaire catholique Terre-Des-Jeunes Esther By Child Care Centre St. Bernard School (NEW)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor Beacon Heights retirement home Bridlewood Trails Retirement Home Carlingview Manor City View retirement home Couvent Mont St-Joseph retirement home Forest Hill long-term care home Glebe Centre Longfields Manor Maison Acceuil-Sagesse Montfort Long-term Care Centre Park Place Residential program – 20755 Rooming house location St. Patrick's Home St. Louis residence Shelter – 20868 Starwood Stirling Park Retirement Home The Ottawa Hospital Rehab Centre - Special Rehab - Ward B Valley Stream Retirement Home Waterford Retirement West End Villa

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).