OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Vehicle catches on fire after single vehicle crash near Navan

    Emergency crews responded to a crash on Frank Kenny Road, near Colonial Road, at approximately 3:30 a.m. Monday. (Ottawa Fire Services/X) Emergency crews responded to a crash on Frank Kenny Road, near Colonial Road, at approximately 3:30 a.m. Monday. (Ottawa Fire Services/X)
    A driver was able to walk away from the vehicle after a single-vehicle crash and fire near Navan overnight.

    Emergency crews responded to a crash on Frank Kenny Road, near Colonial Road, at approximately 3:30 a.m. Monday.

    The Ottawa Fire Services says it received a call for assistance from police.

    "Further information was that someone was screaming for help, that there were electrical wires all over the road and the vehicle was starting to catch fire," fire services said on X.

    "Upon arrival, Firefighters confirmed the lone occupant was able to exit the vehicle on their own and the vehicle was on its side in the ditch on the west side of the road and was on fire."

    The hydro lines near the vehicle created a hazard for firefighters.

    The fire was brought under control and hydro crews cut the power to the active wires.

