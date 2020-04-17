OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say a man is facing several charges after allegedly breaking into a home and later a garage in Sandy Hill.

Police say at around 1:40 a.m. Thursday, a homeowner on Stewart Street found a man searching through drawers in her kitchen and threatened to call police.

The man left the home and was later reportedly seen checking other doors in the area.

Officers arrived on Stewart Street and arrested the suspect inside a garage, which Ottawa Police claim he had also broken into.

Chad Roberts, 39, is facing breaking and entering and mischief charges, as well as a charge of possession of a break-in tool.