OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa Public Health reports 132 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the highest one-day total in more than three weeks

ByWard Market restaurant owner challenges Mayor Watson, Premier Ford to serve tables to experience the cold weather on patios during the COVID-19 pandemic

125 cases of COVID-19 now reported at a Nepean long-term care home

Royal Canadian Legion branch in Ottawa hosts drive-thru poppy fundraising drive during the COVID-19 pandemic

A Glebe church remembers the Ottawa residents who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

To book a test for an adult, click here.

CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Testing is available by appointment only.

To book a test for a child under the age of 18, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex – 1585 Tenth Line Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There are two options available for visitors: a test only or an assessment by a doctor and a test.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at 300 Coventry Road is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To book an appointment, click here.

See here for a list of other testing sites in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

The City of Ottawa saw the largest one-day increase in new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Sunday since Oct. 8.

Ottawa Public Health reported 132 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and five new deaths.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa, there have been 7,132 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 328 deaths.

The 132 new cases of COVID-19 was the largest one-day spike since 182 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Oct. 8.

The owner of a ByWard Market restaurant is calling on the Ontario Government and the City of Ottawa to allow indoor dining to resume at restaurants, after a cold week.

"I would love for the premier (Doug Ford) and mayor (Jim Watson) to come and serve for an eight hour shift in these conditions and maybe they’ll understand that indoor dining would be a better solution with the restrictions that we had," said Tony Canonico, owner of Mezzanotte Italian Bistro.

He notes staff served patrons all week on the outdoor patio in frigid temperatures.

"Conditions that we’re required to work in, not only our owners, but also our staff, especially our staff, has been very tough," he said.

There are now 125 cases of COVID-19 among staff and residents at a Nepean long-term care home.

Ottawa Public Health declared an outbreak at Extendicare Starwood on Sept. 25.

New data on Sunday showed 50 new cases of COVID-19 at Starwood. Since the start of the outbreak, there have been 98 lab confirmed cases among residents and 27 staff members have tested positive.

Four residents have died due to COVID-19.

On Saturday, Ontario's Ministry of Long-Term Care announced a new management agreement to allow the Ottawa Hospital to provide enhanced support to the long-term care home.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch in Orleans is hosting a drive-thru poppy fundraising campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legions across Canada have been forced to adjust their annual poppy campaigns this year since tables cannot be set up in malls and other traditional locations.

Branch 632 in Orleans is hosting drive-thrus, where you can donate and pick-up your poppy. The four locations for the poppy drive-thru spots on weekends are:

Superstore Parking Lot on Innes Road, between Superstore and LCBO

Royal Bank on St-Joseph Blvd at the corner of Place d’Orleans Blvd in the mall parking lot

GoodLife Fitness on Tenth Line Road in Parking Lot

Mandarin Restaurant on Tenth Line Road in the parking lot adjacent to JYSK

A Glebe church is remembering the 323 people who have died due to COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Glebe St. James United Church has created a "COVID-19 Memorial Tree" outside the entrance on Lyon Street.

A two-foot ribbon hangs on the tree for every Ottawa resident who has died due to novel coronavirus. A new ribbon will be added to the tree when Ottawa Public Health reports a new death.