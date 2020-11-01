OTTAWA -- A COVID-19 outbreak at a Nepean long-term care home has grown to more than 100 cases.

Ottawa Public Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Extendicare Starwood on Sept. 25.

New figures from the public health unit, published Sunday, added 50 new cases to the total count at the home. There have been 98 lab-confirmed cases among residents and four residents have died. Twenty-seven staff members who work at Starwood have also tested positive.

On Saturday, Ontario's Ministry of Long-Term Care announced a new management agreement to allow the Ottawa Hospital to provide enhanced support to the long-term care home. The ministry says the arrangement will provide support to address the current spread of COVID-19, help stabilize the situation and return the home to normal operations. Figures from OPH on Saturday showed 55 resident cases, 20 staff cases, and three resident deaths.

Starwood long-term care home is located on Starwood Road, near Baseline Road.

Starwood's outbreak is one of two active outbreaks in long-term care homes with more than 100 cases. West End Villa, another Extendicare home that can be found about 4 km away from Starwood, has seen 84 residents and 44 staff members test positive for COVID-19. Twenty residents of West End Villa have died since the outbreak began on Aug. 30.