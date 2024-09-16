OTTAWA
    • 27-year-old man dead after apparent drowning in Bonnechere Valley

    An image of an Ontario Provincial Police Marine Unit vessel (image courtesy: OPP) An image of an Ontario Provincial Police Marine Unit vessel (image courtesy: OPP)
    Ontario Provincial Police say a 27-year-old man has died after disappearing beneath the water on Lake Clear in Bonnechere Valley this weekend.

    The man was swimming with friends Sunday morning and jumping off rocks when he failed to resurface.

    OPP were called at around 9:30 and spent the day searching for him with help from Renfrew County Paramedics and firefighters. Local residents offered up their own boats to help in the search.

    The man's body was found at around 7 p.m.

    He has not been identified.

    OPP say an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Victim services is supporting the man's family.

