Carleton University student wins award for device to help wheelchair users

A Carleton University student has received international recognition for his innovative invention designed to assist wheelchair users.

Nicco Timpano, a Carleton University industrial design graduate, was inspired after witnessing a woman struggle to get out of her wheelchair while reaching for a grocery item on a high shelf. His solution is called the UpLift, a compact wheelchair attachment that helps users sit, stand, and maintain balance.

“I wanted something that people can have with them at all times at the wheelchair,” says Timpano.

The UpLift replaces the wheelchair's armrest, providing crucial support for individuals with limited mobility and offering a safer way for people to move and regain their independence.

“They can use it to help get up, do whatever they need to do, and get back down with ease without having to ask people for help or injure themselves,” he says.

Timpano’s invention has earned him the James Dyson Award, which is given to university students for innovative engineering solutions to real-world problems.

“It’s a huge, huge honour to have this award. To be nominated for such a great award and to even be in the same sentence as Dyson,” he adds.

Faculty at Carleton’s School of Industrial Design are equally proud of Timpano’s achievement.

“There are some projects that could have been designed at any time in the past. And this is one of those things. It's making some really smart choices and design decisions while understanding the users and what the real needs are,” says Rob Watters, an associate professor at the school. “It’s not really relying on high technology. It's stuff that could have been done before. So, it's brilliant.”

Chantal Trudel, the director of Carleton’s School of Industrial Design, also praised Timpano's work.

“What he's come up with is ways that can support people to engage in daily living activities, which is just wonderful. And really community-focused design. So, we're thrilled with what he has done.”

Timpano says this is just the beginning. He hopes to further develop the UpLift beyond the classroom.

“Right now, it's a school project, but I still want to develop it more and more into something that is real, something that I want to see people using from day to day. I want to be able to help people,” he says.

Timpano now advances to compete on the international stage, where a panel of Dyson engineers will narrow the field down to a top 20. The global winner will be chosen by James Dyson himself.