OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 130 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, the largest one-day increase since early October.

Ontario is reporting 977 cases of #COVID19. Locally, there are 279 new cases in Toronto, 238 in Peel, 130 in Ottawa and 113 in York Region. There are 864 more resolved cases and over 37,100 tests completed. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) November 1, 2020

On Saturday, Ontario reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, but figures from Ottawa Public Health were much lower, with 73 new cases. The reason for the discrepancy, OPH said in a statement to CTV News, was provincial officials "catching up" on older cases.

"Occasional discrepancies will happen because several steps are involved in classification and reporting of individuals who are tested and then diagnosed with COVID," a statement from OPH said. "OPH counts (and reports out) individuals for whom we have a positive lab result, whereas the ministry reports cases only once OPH officially confirms them in our database, from which the ministry receives a daily data extract."

The province reported a cumulative total of 6,995 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic on Saturday, while OPH's total was 7,000.

Updated local figures from OPH are due at 12:30 p.m.

The new cases in Ottawa are among 977 new infections reported across Ontario.

The last time Ottawa saw a triple-digit increase in the number of new cases was Oct. 13, when OPH reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The largest number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day was 183 on Oct. 8.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Nine new cases were reported in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit's region on Sunday.

One new case was reported by Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health reported no new cases on Sunday.

Two new cases were reported by the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit also reported two new cases on Sunday.

Quebec health officials reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday in the Outaouais region, which includes Gatineau.

