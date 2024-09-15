Here's what an Ottawa expert says about acupuncture

Acupuncture is a traditional Chinese technique that has been used for hundreds of years to treat a wide variety of conditions, according to an Ottawa expert.

Acupuncturist Michael Perras, from Oaktree Chiropractic and Acupuncture, told CTV Morning Live acupuncture can be used to treat acute or chronic pain, stress and anxiety.

"And then third, which we specialize in, has a lot to do with hormones and fertility," he added.

Acupuncture is inserting tiny needles in specific areas or points to improve blood circulation and release pressure, he explains.

"Where the needle is inserted has a lot to do with your nervous system," he said.

Perras says the insertion of the needle depends on the person. The acupuncturist does a full assessment and based on the results, determines which areas work on you.

"It can vary from your toes, all the away up to your head," he explained.

How does the medical community respond to this technique?

Perras says the practice has become more recognized throughout his career, noting that he's been an acupuncturist for 15 years.

"There's more interest in it. People are looking for other solutions. Having the ability to integrate perhaps acupuncture with other tools is definitely a good solution," Perras said.

Some critics argue that Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) has not been scientifically proven. One of the basic principles of TCM is that vital energy, or qi, circulates through channels in the body which connect to various organs and functions. TCM therapies, such as cupping, acupuncture or herbal treatments, seek to activate these channels, or balance someone's qi.

Though the methods have been in use for hundreds of years, critics argue that there is no verifiable scientific evidence that qi actually exists.

The sheer range of claimed benefits of some forms of TCM can be staggering. In a review of acupuncture alone, the Society for Science-Based Medicine, a US-based pressure group, found practitioners offering treatments for everything from cancer, stroke, Parkinson's, and heart disease, to asthma and autism.

Acupuncture is regulated in Ontario. Health professionals are required to obtain a certificate to practice the profession. Their primary contact is the Acupuncture Council of Ontario (ACO), which was created by the Ontario Chiropractic Association in 1995. It was the unofficial regulatory body for chiropractors providing the service prior to the regulation of acupuncture.

With Files CTV News National