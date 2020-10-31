Full local coverage of COVID-19 in Ottawa
COVID-safe Halloween: Here's where you can go trick-or-treating in eastern Ontario and western Quebec
Ottawa, Ontario looking at 'sustainable measures' to reopen businesses, reduce COVID-19 transmission: Dr. Etches
Bars, restaurants account for 2 per cent of COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, 14 per cent in Toronto
Ottawa Race Weekend 2021 in-person event cancelled due to COVID-19
58 new cases of COVID-19, four deaths in Ottawa on Thursday
Mayor asks Ottawa residents not to trick-or-treat in Gatineau, eastern Ontario cities for a 'couple of bucks worth of candy'
Trick-or-treating given the go-ahead in Renfrew County
Contact-less App allows people to operate elevators and doors touch free
IKEA confirms case of COVID-19 at its Ottawa store
Orleans gym owner vows to fight fines for keeping studio open
Ottawa public school teachers burnt out, some students report declining mental health since school began: Survey
ON THE MAP: COVID-19 Testing Centres