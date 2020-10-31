OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Hospital is now providing enhanced support to a Nepean long-term care home hard hit by COVID-19 cases.

Ottawa Public Health declared at COVID-19 outbreak at Extendicare Starwood on September 25. A total of 55 residents and 20 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Three residents at Starwood have died due to COVID-19 related illnesses.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care announced a new management agreement to allow the Ottawa Hospital to provide enhanced support to the long-term care home. The ministry says the arrangement will provide support to address the current spread of COVID-19 in the home, help stabilize the situation and return the home to normal operations.

"The health and well-being of Ontarians, especially our long-term care residents who are most vulnerable, is our government's number one priority," said Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care. "I thank the dedicated staff at The Ottawa Hospital and Extendicare Starwood for working together to stop the COVID-19 outbreak in this home."

Starwood long-term care home is located on Starwood Road, near Baseline Road.