OTTAWA -- A Glebe church is remembering the 323 people who have died due to COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Glebe St. James United Church has created a "COVID-19 Memorial Tree" outside the entrance on Lyon Street.

A two-foot ribbon hangs on the tree for every Ottawa resident who has died due to novel coronavirus. A new ribbon will be added to the tree when Ottawa Public Health reports a new death.

In a post on Facebook, Glebe St. James United Church notes Nov. 1 is All Saints' Day in the Christian tradition.

"A day when we remember those who have gone before us. This year, with the pandemic in mind, we wanted to remember those who have died," said Glebe St. James United Church.

"Not only does each ribbon mark a lost life, but also a family, friends, neighbours, and caregivers who also grieve their loss."