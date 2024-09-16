OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 18-year-old man dead following shooting in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood

    An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    An 18-year-old man is dead following a Sunday evening shooting in Centretown.

    Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Percy and Nepean streets just before 9:45 p.m. 

    The Ottawa Police Service says the Homicide Unit is now investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old man.

    The name of the victim has not been released.

    No suspects are in custody as of Monday morning, according to police.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

    This is Ottawa's 19th homicide of 2024.

    This is the second homicide in four days in the City of Ottawa.

    A Montreal man died following a stabbing in the ByWard Market last Thursday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News