18-year-old man dead following shooting in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood

An 18-year-old man is dead following a Sunday evening shooting in Centretown.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Percy and Nepean streets just before 9:45 p.m.

The Ottawa Police Service says the Homicide Unit is now investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old man.

The name of the victim has not been released.

No suspects are in custody as of Monday morning, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

This is Ottawa's 19th homicide of 2024.

This is the second homicide in four days in the City of Ottawa.

A Montreal man died following a stabbing in the ByWard Market last Thursday.