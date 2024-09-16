Ottawa's new 3-item garbage limit begins in 2 weeks: Here's what you need to know
Ottawa households have one final garbage pickup this week or next week before the city's new three-item garbage limit takes effect.
Starting September 30, all households will be limited to three items of curbside waste every two weeks. Residents with garbage collection this week will be the first households to face the new three-item limit when the new rules take effect in two weeks.
"There will continue to be no limit to how much residents can set out through curbside recycling and green bins," the city says.
The city will phase in enforcement of the new three-item limit over three months, with only three items collected starting in December. In October, all items will be collected, with staff leaving a non-compliance tag at a home over the three item limit.
The City of Ottawa is introducing the new three-item limit in a bid to "reduce unnecessary waste" heading to the Trail Road Landfill, with the goal of extending the life of the municipal landfill until 2049.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the new three-item garbage limit coming this fall.
What is the new curbside waste limit?
Starting September 30, all households will be limited to three items on collection day.
The city says a garbage item could be a garbage bag, a 140-litre container or a bulky item.
"Households can put several smaller bags in containers up to 140 litres," staff say.
The current limit for curbside garbage collection is six items.
Who does the three-item garbage limit apply to?
- The three-item garbage limit applies to all households on curbside collection.
- Households that set out waste at the edge of the curb or laneway for collection or at an approved common pad collection area.
A common pad is an approved shared common area where garbage, recycling and green bins are set out.
What is considered three items?
"On garbage collection day, households with curbside collection can place their blue bins, green bins and up to three-items of garbage for collection at the curb," the city says.
A garbage item could include:
- A garbage bag
- A container up to 140 litres
- A bulky item (furniture or bulky item that can't be re-used or donated) A bulky item includes furniture and other large items that cannot fit into a bag or bin, including a carpet, couch, desk, chair, mattress and patio furniture.
The city says "several smaller bags" can be placed in containers up to 140 litres.
Examples of the three-item combination:
- one 140-litre bin, a plastic waste bag and a broken chair
- two bins filled with bags and one broken chair
- three 140-litre bins
- three plastic waste bags
- two garbage bags and one bin filled with bags
- two 140 litre bins and one broken vacuum
The City of Ottawa provides examples of the new three-item garbage limit, which takes effect Sept. 30. (City of Ottawa/release)
What happens if I'm over the three-item limit?
Any garbage above the three-item limit must be placed in a yellow bag.
"If it cannot be recycled, composted, reused, or repaired, you can purchase a yellow bag. Keep in mind, large bulky items and furniture cannot be bagged," the city said.
Extra waste that is not placed in a yellow bag will not be picked up. Staff will place a "courtesy tag" on the items explaining why it was not picked up.
Does bulky waste count towards the three-item limit?
Yes! The city of Ottawa says bulky waste counts towards a household's biweekly limit.
Residents cannot stick or tie a yellow bag to a bulky item or piece of furniture.
What is a yellow bag?
You can purchase a City of Ottawa branded yellow bag for additional waste. Any item over the three-garbage limit will need to be placed in a yellow bag.
A pack of four bags cost $17.60. The city of Ottawa says the bags will be available for sale at the end of September/early October.
To find locations where yellow bags are sold, check the website.
There is no limit on how many yellow bags set out at the curb.
What happens if there is not a yellow bag for additional waste?
If excess waste is not put in a yellow bag, the excess waste will not be picked up by staff.
The city says a "courtesy tag" will be left on the item to explain why it wasn't picked up.
Timeline for new garbage limit enforcement
The city will phase in enforcement of the new three-item limit over three months.
October
All garbage items at the curb are collected, even if the limit is being exceeded, according to the city.
"Collection staff to record and leave a custom non-compliance tag indicating the limit and how to properly participate in waste diversion programs."
November
If a household exceeds the three-garbage item limit, collection staff will record the limit is exceeded and leave one item behind with a custom non-compliance tag.
December
Starting in December, only three garbage items will be collected every two weeks and a non-compliance tag will be attached to garbage items left behind.
"Collection operators will continue to document cases of improper set-out and escalate for review and follow-up by a Solid Waste Inspector," staff say.
Garbage lessons
The City of Ottawa has deployed Environmental Education Assistants to provide information about the new garbage limit. Staff will be visiting homes in September, October and November.
"They will not require access inside your home. EEAs will also be attending community events to chat with residents about the new garbage limit, as well as waste reduction programs," the city says.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A passing comet could shine as bright as Venus. Here are the best viewing times
This eye-catching celestial event is around the corner and will appear in the skies this fall.
Mortgage loan rules are changing in Canada
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Monday announced changes to some mortgage rules as part of an effort to make housing more affordable, a critical political issue that has hurt Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government.
Man suspected in apparent assassination attempt on Trump charged with federal gun crimes
Ryan Wesley Routh portrayed himself online as a man who built housing for homeless people in Hawaii, tried to recruit fighters for Ukraine to defend itself against Russia, and described his support and then disdain for Donald Trump — even urging Iran to kill him.
Body recovered from B.C. lake after unclothed man leads investigators to crash site
Mounties are investigating a fatal crash north of Whistler, B.C., after an unclothed man who was found along the side of the road led police to a pickup truck submerged in a lake with one occupant still inside.
Jane's Addiction cancels tour in the wake of an onstage fight
The alternative rock band Jane's Addiction has scuttled its latest tour following an onstage scuffle between lead singer Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro.
BREAKING Former military leader Haydn Edmundson found not guilty of sexual assault
An Ottawa judge has found former vice-admiral Haydn Edmundson not guilty of sexual assault and committing an indecent act, concluding a trial that began in February.
Fall back: When does the time change?
The signs of the upcoming autumn season are here as Canadians are starting to notice the skies getting darker earlier, and brightening later.
'Oh, he's still alive': Sask. pharmacy student caught snooping on medical records of 114 people
A fourth-year pharmacy student doing an internship at a Regina drug store was caught snooping on the medical records of 114 people who were not in their care.
The last text from the doomed Titan submersible revealed at hearing
The last words heard from the crew of an experimental submersible headed for the wreck of the Titanic were 'all good,' according to a visual re-creation of the journey of the Titan before it imploded, killing all five on board.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Mortgage loan rules are changing in Canada
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Monday announced changes to some mortgage rules as part of an effort to make housing more affordable, a critical political issue that has hurt Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government.
-
Sunny skies, above-average temperatures expected in the Maritimes this week
A pattern of persistent high pressure continues to keep the Maritimes relatively dry and warm for this time of the year.
-
Federal loan to shield Nova Scotia Power customers from 19 per cent rate hike
Ottawa is negotiating a $500-million bailout for Nova Scotia's privately owned electric utility, saying the money will be used to prevent a big spike in electricity rates.
Toronto
-
Mortgage loan rules are changing in Canada
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Monday announced changes to some mortgage rules as part of an effort to make housing more affordable, a critical political issue that has hurt Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government.
-
Ontario's Financial Accountability Office probing $225M deal to speed up alcohol expansion to convenience stores
Ontario’s Financial Accountability Office (FAO) is investigating a decision by the Ford government to accelerate the expansion of alcohol sales in the province to corner stores— a move that involves a payment of up to $225 million to The Beer Store.
-
Demolition permit issued for derelict Brampton building at centre of standoff with city councillor
The months-long standoff between Brampton city staff and a city councillor over a derelict building that has racked up dozens of penalties could be coming to an end soon.
Montreal
-
Black Lives Ruined: The effects of racial profiling by police
Racial profiling is a systemic problem plaguing Montreal police, according to a judgement by Superior Court Justice Dominique Poulin. But what does that mean in the lives of the victims?
-
Workplace harassment: CNESST launches awareness campaign
The number of complaints for psychological or sexual harassment in the workplace is increasing: as of Aug. 30, no less than 4,182 cases have been handled by the Commission for Standards, Equity, Health, and Safety at Work (CNESST), compared to 4,577 for all of 2023 and 3,934 in 2022.
-
Launch of Quebec's first environmental volunteer network
Several environmental organizations launched Quebec's first national environmental volunteer network, VolonTerre Québec, on Monday morning in Montreal to facilitate environmental volunteerism.
Northern Ontario
-
Young family from northern Ontario wins $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
It's been a whirlwind of joyful events for a northern Ontario couple who just welcomed a baby into their family and won the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot last month.
-
Parts of Northwestern Ontario under tornado watch
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a tornado watch for parts of northwestern Ontario on Monday, saying the situation is dangerous and potentially life-threatening.
-
Man suspected in apparent assassination attempt on Trump charged with federal gun crimes
Ryan Wesley Routh portrayed himself online as a man who built housing for homeless people in Hawaii, tried to recruit fighters for Ukraine to defend itself against Russia, and described his support and then disdain for Donald Trump — even urging Iran to kill him.
Windsor
-
Historic sexual assault charges laid against Lakeshore resident
A historic sexual assault investigation has led to charges for a 79-year-old Lakeshore resident. In June, OPP were contact about assaults that were alleged to have happened between 2003 and 2010.
-
Soaring into 50 more years, Holiday Beach’s Hawk Count marks milestone of sky-high research
The Hawk Count at Holiday Beach Conservation Area in Amherstburg is marking a significant milestone, celebrating 50 years of keeping an eye on the skies.
-
No injuries after crash on Highway 401 and Provincial Road
Essex County OPP responded to a crash on Highway 401 near Provincial Road on Monday morning.
London
-
Body identified after washing up on Lake Huron shore eight years ago
Provincial police have identified a man whose body was found on a Lake Huron beach eight years ago. The remains of 56-year-old Garnet Nelson of Alberta were found on the shoreline near Port Albert on Oct.15, 2016.
-
91 year old dies after crash between scooter and SUV
Around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, first responders were sent to the intersection of Blake Street East and Gibbons Street after getting a 911 call about a collision.
-
'They go up in a hurry' — Fire rips through Middlesex County campground
Three large camping trailers near Ailsa Craig have been destroyed by fire. North Middlesex firefighters were called to Shady Pines Campground around 11 p.m. Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge school closed due to power outage
The closure at Christ the King Catholic Elementary School is precautionary and there are no safety concerns, according to a spokesperson with the school.
-
Ontario's Financial Accountability Office probing $225M deal to speed up alcohol expansion to convenience stores
Ontario’s Financial Accountability Office (FAO) is investigating a decision by the Ford government to accelerate the expansion of alcohol sales in the province to corner stores— a move that involves a payment of up to $225 million to The Beer Store.
-
Mortgage loan rules are changing in Canada
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Monday announced changes to some mortgage rules as part of an effort to make housing more affordable, a critical political issue that has hurt Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government.
Barrie
-
Body of 12-year-old missing boy recovered from Georgian Bay
Ontario Provincial Police say the body of a 12-year-old boy who went missing while swimming at Huronia Park in Penetanguishene on Sunday was found.
-
Driver accused of taking car without consent charged after fiery crash
A 21-year-old man accused of taking a vehicle without permission, crashing, and leaving the scene faces multiple charges.
-
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Springwater crash
One person has been airlifted via air ambulance with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Springwater Township.
Winnipeg
-
Oppenheimer star David Krumholtz dishes on his time filming in Winnipeg
David Krumholtz, known for roles like Bernard the Elf in The Santa Clause and physicist Isidor Rabi in Oppenheimer, has spent the latter part of his summer filming horror flick Altar in Winnipeg. He says Winnipeg is the most movie-savvy town he's ever been in.
-
Parts of Northwestern Ontario under tornado watch
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a tornado watch for parts of northwestern Ontario on Monday, saying the situation is dangerous and potentially life-threatening.
-
'I couldn't believe it': Winnipeg man wins $1 million Lotto 6/49 prize
A Winnipeg man needed to check his ticket multiple times to find out he was a recent lottery winner.
Calgary
-
Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau's Calgary memorial removed
After 13 days of Calgarians leaving memorabilia, purple Gatorade and Skittles on the steps of the Saddledome in memory of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, officials are now beginning work to remove the display.
-
Tsuut'ina Nation police search for missing woman
Authorities are looking for the public's help to locate a young woman who's been missing for 10 days.
-
Protest at Tomkins Park results in 3 arrests, 12 tickets
Three people have been charged after a protest at Calgary's Tomkins Park spilled out into the street, forcing police to move in.
Edmonton
-
k.d. lang first individual to be honoured with sign in Neon Sign Museum
k.d. lang is the first person to have their own sign hung up in Edmonton's Neon Sign Museum.
-
Crash affecting Whitemud Drive traffic
A crash on eastbound Whitemud Drive was affecting traffic near 111 Street as of 10 a.m. on Monday.
-
'It's like a work of art': Model train hobbyists show off their passion
Tracks of all shapes and sizes took over Millennium Place Saturday as the Greater Edmonton Model Train Show rolled into town.
Regina
-
'Oh, he's still alive': Sask. pharmacy student caught snooping on medical records of 114 people
A fourth-year pharmacy student doing an internship at a Regina drug store was caught snooping on the medical records of 114 people who were not in their care.
-
Regina man given 10 years for involvement in fatal 2021 shooting
A 34-year-old man was given a 10 year prison sentence for his role in the death of a 29-year-old man who was shot 11 times outside an east Regina apartment building in 2021.
-
Regina man charged with dangerous driving after allegedly fleeing police while impaired
A Regina man is facing a long list of charges after he allegedly fled police in a vehicle while driving impaired.
Saskatoon
-
'Human spirit does not stop': Saskatoon's Terry Fox run surpasses fundraising goal
Saskatoon’s 44th annual Terry Fox run took place on Sunday, uniting the community, and country in a shared goal of raising funds for cancer research.
-
'Oh, he's still alive': Sask. pharmacy student caught snooping on medical records of 114 people
A fourth-year pharmacy student doing an internship at a Regina drug store was caught snooping on the medical records of 114 people who were not in their care.
-
Manslaughter charge laid after suspicious death on Sask. First Nation
Police have laid charges in relation to the suspicious death of a 28-year-old man on Beardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. mayors demand federal funding for involuntary care, bail reforms, port crackdown
A coalition of elected officials from across British Columbia gathered Monday to demand "urgent action" from the federal government on issues of public safety, mental health and drug addictions – including funding for the province's planned expansion of involuntary care.
-
Body recovered from B.C. lake after unclothed man leads investigators to crash site
Mounties are investigating a fatal crash north of Whistler, B.C., after an unclothed man who was found along the side of the road led police to a pickup truck submerged in a lake with one occupant still inside.
-
B.C. reaches agreement-in-principle for early pensions for wildfire crews
The B.C. government has reached an agreement-in-principle to provide early pensions for the province's wildfire crews.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. mayors demand federal funding for involuntary care, bail reforms, port crackdown
A coalition of elected officials from across British Columbia gathered Monday to demand "urgent action" from the federal government on issues of public safety, mental health and drug addictions – including funding for the province's planned expansion of involuntary care.
-
Body recovered from B.C. lake after unclothed man leads investigators to crash site
Mounties are investigating a fatal crash north of Whistler, B.C., after an unclothed man who was found along the side of the road led police to a pickup truck submerged in a lake with one occupant still inside.
-
'A nightmare': Nature-goers stranded in B.C. backcountry after bridge washes out
A daytrip to the backcountry turned into a frightening experience for a Vancouver couple this weekend.
Kelowna
-
Son charged with B.C. woman's murder: RCMP
More than a year after a missing Kamloops, B.C., woman’s body was found, her son has been arrested and charged with her murder, Mounties announced Friday.
-
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
-
Dog mauled to death in B.C. yard after 3 pit bulls jump fence: police
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.