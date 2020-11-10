OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa is at its lowest level in seven weeks.

The COVID-19 outbreak at Extendicare Starwood, in Nepean, is now the second-worst outbreak by total case count in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health says it is "cautiously optimistic" about news that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was 90 per cent effective in trials.

A City-run daycare has had to close one of its programs after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

To book a test for an adult, click here.

The CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Testing is available by appointment only.

To book a test for a child under the age of 18, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday offering an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday offering an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing centre at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex – 1585 Tenth Line Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. offering an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at 300 Coventry Road is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To book an appointment, click here.

The Centretown Community Health Centre at 420 Cooper St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500.

The Sandy Hill Community Health Centre at 221 Nelson St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Click here to book an appointment or call 613-789-1500

The Somerset Community Health Centre at 55 Eccles St. will offer COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500.

See here for a list of other testing sites in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa Public Health reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 new deaths in Ottawa on Monday.

The figure marks the third straight day of daily case counts above 70. There were 71 new cases reported on Sunday and 78 new cases reported on Saturday.

However, thanks to 86 additional recoveries, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the city fell to 580, the lowest since Sept. 21.

The COVID-19 outbreak at Extendicare Starwood in Nepean is now the second-worst outbreak in Ottawa in terms of total case count.

According to figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, published Monday, 129 residents of the long-term care home on Starwood Road have tested positive for COVID-19, alongside 44 staff members.

The puts Starwood total case count of 173 behind only the April 7 to June 18 outbreak at Carlingview Manor that led to 260 cases and 60 deaths.

Sixteen residents of the Starwood home have died of COVID-19. The outbreak is still considered active.

Ottawa Public Health says it is monitoring news about a vaccine for COVID-19 closely and is "cautiously optimistic" about Monday's announcement from Pfizer.

Pfizer said Monday that early results from its vaccine trials suggest the shots may be 90 per cent effective at preventing COVID-19.

In a statement to CTV News, Ottawa Public Health said Pfizer's announcement was promising, but urged that it doesn't mean the pandemic will be over right away.

"This week’s news from Pfizer’s first set of results of its phase 3 vaccine trial is promising initial evidence that work on this from the scientific community is advancing," the statement said. "While cautiously optimistic, there is still much work to do to and we are likely months away from a vaccination campaign."

The City of Ottawa says an employee at one of its childcare centres has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo sent Monday evening, General Manager of Community and Social Services Donna Gray said the employee from Esther By Child Care Centre was last at work Nov. 4 and is self-isolating at home.

Gray said the preschool cohort will be closed as of Nov. 10, but the toddler program can remain open.