Human chess game turns Parliament Hill black and white for Alzheimer's research

It was a Queen's Gambit for Alzheimer’s on Parliament Hill, as dozens gathered to take part in a live game of chess on Sunday.

Chess on Parliament was raising awareness and funds for the Alzheimer Society of Canada, the first time the event has been held in Ottawa.

Participants dressed up as different game pieces and took to the board set up on the lawn in front of Parliament.

Matt Paul organized the event and says he has never attempted something like this before. He says they quickly ran out of room on the chess board as people snapped up the opportunity to be part of the human chess game.

"First time it’s happened here on these grounds, I know it’s happened other places, but to be able to come out of nowhere and do something, I don’t organize events, so it was so cool to do this," Paul said.

"We hope it burgeons into something larger and has a bigger impact."

Participants said they spent hours making their costumes.

Conor Abrahams (left) as a white rook participating in a game of human chess on Parliament Hill on May 12, 2024 (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)

Conor Abrahams arrived carrying 15 pounds of plywood he had used to make himself into a white rook. His time playing chess with his father and grandfather inspired him to be part of Sunday’s event.

Sarah Calderwood from the Alzheimer Society of Canada says playing games like chess, mild physical activity and being social, helps protect people from the disease.

Sunday's event combined all of those things into one fun afternoon.

"We provide programs for people that are living with dementia and their caregivers to help them on the road," Calderwood said.

"We also do research into dementia and Alzheimer’s to eventually find cures. In the meantime, we want to find a way to delay the onset of dementia."

Organizers say the event was such a success, that this will not be the last one. They hope to make it into an annual event supporting a cause that impacts tens of thousands of Canadians every year.