OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 77 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 new deaths in Ottawa on Monday.

The figure marks the third straight day of daily case counts above 70. There were 71 new cases reported on Sunday and 78 new cases reported on Saturday.

Ontario is reporting 1,242 cases of #COVID19. Locally, there are 483 new cases in Toronto, 279 in Peel, 107 in York Region, 74 in Ottawa and 57 in Hamilton. There are 821 more resolved cases and over 28,400 tests completed. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) November 9, 2020

The new cases in Ottawa are among 1,242 new cases of COVID-19 reported across Ontario, with more than two thirds in Toronto, Peel, and York regions.

Ontario officials reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, but OPH says figures from the province sometimes differ from theirs because of how cases are recorded at the ministerial level.

According to OPH's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 7,586 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began.

Five new deaths were reported in Ottawa on Monday, bringing the city's death toll from COVID-19 to 346 residents. Eighteen people have died from COVID-19 in Ottawa since Nov. 1. Of the five new deaths reported on Monday, four are linked to outbreaks and one has no known source of infection.

In the past seven days, Nov. 3 to 9 inclusive, OPH has reported an average of 55.5 new cases of COVID-19 per day in Ottawa. In the seven days before that, Oct. 27 to Nov. 2 inclusive, OPH reported an average of 80.1 new cases of COVID-19 per day.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ottawa held steady on Monday, at 55.

There are five people in intensive care, a number that is also unchanged from Sunday's report.

Of the people in hospital with COVID-19, two are in their 30s (one in the ICU), two are in their 40s, two are in their 50s, 10 are in their 60s (one in the ICU), 13 are in their 70s (two in the ICU), 17 are in their 80s (one in the ICU), and nine are 90 or older.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa fell to its lowest level in seven weeks on Monday.

OPH says there are 580 active cases of COVID-19 in the city, down from 594 in Sunday's report. The last time the level of active cases was below 580 was Sept. 21, when 523 active cases were reported.

The number of resolved cases rose by 86 in Monday's report to 6,660.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY:

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Four new cases (488 cases total)

10-19 years-old: 11 new cases (859 cases total)

20-29 years-old: 17 new cases (1,545 cases total)

30-39 years-old: 10 new cases (1,003 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Three new cases (966 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Nine new cases (888 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Five new cases (596 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Six new case (394 cases total)

80-89 years-old: 10 new cases (492 cases total)

90+ years old: Three new cases (338 cases total)

The age of one person with COVID-19 that was previously unknown has now been assigned.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit's region on Monday.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health reported five new cases.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit reported two new cases in its region on Monday.

One new case of COVID-19 was reported by the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit.

There were no new cases reported by Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 40 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

New outbreaks were declared at École élémentaire catholique Des Pionniers and Maison Acceuil-Sagesse retirement home.

There are four active community outbreaks at four unidentified workplaces.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Cornerstone Children's Centre - Heatherington Nursery School École élémentaire catholique Des Pionniers (NEW) École secondaire publique Louis Riel École secondaire publique Omer-Deslauriers Ottawa Islamic School St. Mother Teresa High School St. Mother Teresa High School (2)* St. Bernadette "Petit pas a trois"

*NOTE: There are two ongoing but unrelated COVID-19 outbreaks declared at St. Mother Teresa High School.

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor Beacon Heights retirement home Bridlewood Retirement home Bridlewood Trails Retirement Home Edinburgh Retirement Home Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Garden Terrace Glebe Centre Heritage Retirement Hope Living – Ottawa Hôpital Montfort 4C Med Innovative Community Support Services (Barnwell) Laurier Manor Longfields Manor Lord Lansdowne retirement home Maison acceuil-sagesse (NEW) Medex Park Place Riverpath Retirement Robertson House Rockcliffe Retirement Sisters of Charity retirement home Sophia House St. Patrick's Home St. Vincent Hospital (3 South) Starwood Stirling Park Retirement Home The Ottawa Hospital General Campus 5N The Ottawa Hospital General Campus 6W The Ravines Valley Stream Retirement Home West End Villa

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).