OTTAWA -- The COVID-19 outbreak at Extendicare Starwood in Nepean is now the second-worst outbreak in Ottawa in terms of total case count.

According to figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, published Monday, 129 residents of the long-term care home on Starwood Road have tested positive for COVID-19, alongside 44 staff members.

The puts Starwood total case count of 173 behind only the April 7 to June 18 outbreak at Carlingview Manor that led to 260 cases and 60 deaths.

Sixteen residents of the Starwood home have died of COVID-19. The outbreak is still considered active.

Worst COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa by total case numbers:

Carlingview Manor: 260 total cases (170 residents, 90 staff) – Outbreak ended June 18, 2020. Starwood: 173 total cases (129 residents, 44 staff) – Outbreak ongoing. Madonna Care Community: 157 total cases (97 residents, 60 staff) – Outbreak ended June 8, 2020. West End Villa: 132 total cases (87 residents, 45 staff) – Outbreak ongoing. Montfort Long-term Care Centre: 118 total cases (87 residents, 31 staff) – Outbreak ended June 8, 2020. Laurier Manor: 103 total cases (65 residents, 38 staff) - Outbreak ended June 16, 2020.

Worst COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa by total deaths:

Carlingview Manor: 60 resident deaths – Outbreak ended June 18, 2020. Madonna Care Community, 49 total deaths (47 residents, two staff members) – Outbreak ended June 8, 2020. Montfort Long-term Care Centre: 31 resident deaths – Outbreak ended June 8, 2020. Laurier Manor: 25 resident deaths – Outbreak ended June 16, 2020. West End Villa: 20 resident deaths – Outbreak ongoing. Starwood: 16 resident deaths – Outbreak ongoing.

Province promises to improve long-term care

The recently announced Ontario budget includes a commitment to provide nursing home residents with an average of four hours of daily direct care.

But it contains no cost estimates for the program, which the government has said will require the hiring of tens of thousands of health-care workers.

The government says it will achieve the standard by 2024-2025.

The standard would be an increase over the two hours and 45 minutes of direct care that is the current daily average received by long-term care residents.

With files from The Canadian Press.