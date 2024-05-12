Running, brunch and tulips! Ottawa celebrates Mother's Day

Thousands of people marked the significance of Mother’s Day in Ottawa on Sunday.

Whether it was reflecting on the support and sacrifices that mom’s make, or taking a moment to enjoy quality time, the city was busy with events to mark the occasion.

For two sisters, the weekend included a surprise trip to Ottawa.

"Our husbands organized this for the children and for them," said Amruta Bamanikar, who is visiting from New Jersey with her family.

"It’s a surprise for us for Mother's Day and it's our first time here, so we're really enjoying the festival and the time with them."

The group took in the radiant colour of the Canadian Tulip Festival and enjoyed quality time with those that they love the most.

"For the kids, it's a reminder to be thankful for your mom," said Priyanka Bamanikar, who was surprised by her husband with a trip to Ottawa.

For Cassandra Baglin, it’s a chance to get ready to run her first five kilometre race with her baby during her first Mother’s Day as a mom.

It's a chance to reflect on a new chapter.

"It’s hard to describe what it’s like being a mom because you get all the stressful nights and everything, but also it's so worth it to raise a little a little baby and be called mom," she said.

As the race kicks off, families enjoyed the beautiful weather and ambiance of the spring day.

At the Luxe Bloom Flowers Café in downtown Ottawa, the orders for flowers were piling up.

"It's just really nice to see how much people love their momma," said Michelle Louis-Jean, the store owner. "When I'm making all the orders, I get to look at all of the messages being sent in the cards and everything is always so meaningful and so cute."

Mother’s Day brunch was also a big hit for all generations at Ratatouille Bistro in the ByWard Market.

"Making sure that my mom has an amazing day because she deserves it. This is the first stop, brunch, and then we're going to go have some cupcakes from the Cupcake Lounge," said Taylor Sachs, who was celebrating with her family.

"They're very helpful. You know, it's great to be a mom and it is with the grandchildren too," said Donna Cadieux, who was celebrating with her family. "Daughters are always here and they always take me where I have to go."