    • Smoked Salmon Roll-Ups

    Smoked Salmon Roll-Ups
    Elevate your snack game with our take on the viral Salmon Roll-Ups! Our secret? A GENEROUS sprinkle of Spyce Girlz Everything Bagel Seasoning, of course! This healthy and easy recipe is quick to make, with only a handful of ingredients. Grab your sushi rolling mat (or plastic wrap as we did!) and get ready to roll your way to snack perfection!

    Ingredients:

    • A large sprinkle ofSpyce Girlz Everything Bagel Seasoning
    • 1 package of smoked salmon
    • 3/4 cup of cream cheese
    • A few tablespoons of chives, chopped
    • 1 cucumber thinly sliced (cut lengthwise)
    • Avocado, sliced
    • Soy sauce (for dipping!)

    Instructions:

    1. Lay down a sushi rolling matt or a sheet of plastic wrap on a flat surface
    2. Generously sprinkle Spyce Girlz Everything Bagel Seasoning across the surface. This will be the delicious outer layer of your roll-ups.
    3. Layer your smoked salmon slices on top, to form a large rectangle
    4. In a bowl mix your cream cheese and chives.
    5. Gently spread your cream cheese mixture over the smoked salmon
    6. Near the bottom edge of the salmon, add a layer of your cucumbers topped with avocado
    7. Using your rolling matt or plastic wrap to aid you, carefully roll the salmon over the filling, to form a tight roll-up
    8. Leave in the fridge for 20 minutes to make slicing your roll easier
    9. Slice your rolls into 1.5-inch pieces, plate, serve with soya sauce, and enjoy!

