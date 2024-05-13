Smoked Salmon Roll-Ups

Elevate your snack game with our take on the viral Salmon Roll-Ups! Our secret? A GENEROUS sprinkle of Spyce Girlz Everything Bagel Seasoning, of course! This healthy and easy recipe is quick to make, with only a handful of ingredients. Grab your sushi rolling mat (or plastic wrap as we did!) and get ready to roll your way to snack perfection!

Ingredients:

A large sprinkle ofSpyce Girlz Everything Bagel Seasoning

1 package of smoked salmon

3/4 cup of cream cheese

A few tablespoons of chives, chopped

1 cucumber thinly sliced (cut lengthwise)

Avocado, sliced

Soy sauce (for dipping!)

Instructions:

Lay down a sushi rolling matt or a sheet of plastic wrap on a flat surface Generously sprinkle Spyce Girlz Everything Bagel Seasoning across the surface. This will be the delicious outer layer of your roll-ups. Layer your smoked salmon slices on top, to form a large rectangle In a bowl mix your cream cheese and chives. Gently spread your cream cheese mixture over the smoked salmon Near the bottom edge of the salmon, add a layer of your cucumbers topped with avocado Using your rolling matt or plastic wrap to aid you, carefully roll the salmon over the filling, to form a tight roll-up Leave in the fridge for 20 minutes to make slicing your roll easier Slice your rolls into 1.5-inch pieces, plate, serve with soya sauce, and enjoy!

