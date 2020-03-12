OTTAWA -- Classes will proceed as scheduled at Ottawa’s post-secondary institutions today after the first confirmed case of COVID-19.

Health officials announced on Wednesday that a man in his 40s tested positive for novel coronavirus after recently travelling to Austria.

Algonquin College, Carleton University and the University of Ottawa say as of now, classes will continue as scheduled.

Here’s a look at how the three post-secondary institutions are proceeding following the confirmed case.

Algonquin College

Algonquin College says “as of now, all classes and activities are proceeding as scheduled.”

In a note to students, President Claude Brulé says “just because the risk is low does not mean that we shouldn’t plan for the possibility of changing scenarios related to this situation, and many activities have been going on behind the scenes at the college to ensure we are prepared.”

Brulé says no major events at the college have been cancelled, and “the college will make decisions surrounding future events based on the circumstances at the time and with full consideration of guidance from Ottawa Public Health.”

Algonquin College says any decision to suspend face-to-face teaching would be based on guidance from municipal, provincial and federal public-health agencies, along with information from key stakeholders.

“If the college were ever to suspend face-to-face teaching, it would explore all opportunities to allow our learners to continue their studies,” said Brulé

Algonquin has increased the cleaning of common surfaces and the number of sanitizing stations around the campuses, particularly in high-traffic areas.

Students are encouraged to wash their hands frequently with soap and water, use hand sanitizer and cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue.

Only business-critical out-of-province, and/or international travel requests that adhere to the Government of Canada’s travel health notices will be permitted for Algonquin College employees.

Brulé’s message concludes by saying “finally, and I cannot emphasize this enough, if you are feeling sick at all, please stay home and seek medical attention as required.”

Carleton University

Classes are currently continuing as scheduled at Carleton University.

In a notice on its website, Carleton says “as with any class cancellation or change, students are advised to monitor their Carleton email, the My Carleton Portal, cuLearn and Carleton University accounts on social media for updates.”

In a message to students, President Benoit-Antoine Bacon says “we have intensified preparedness efforts in the event that the virus should come to the area, which could conceivably occur before the end of the term.”

The statement concludes with “the risk remains low in Ottawa as of today, but it is better to be safe than sorry and we are putting all the necessary measures in place to ensure we are prepared should we need it.”

Carleton says staff continues to ensure that hand washing facilities are clean and well stocked with supplies, including washroom facilities and hand sanitizer stations. Cleaning practices have been enhanced on campus, including increased cleaning of high-touch surfaces.

Students travelling internationally are encouraged to contact the International Student Services Office.

Students travelling from an affected area are asked to avoid crowded spaces such as the Carleton campus for 14 days.

University of Ottawa

In a statement, the University of Ottawa says “since public health authorities continue to say that the risk to the Ottawa community remains low, we have not made any changes to scheduled classes, exams or campus events at present.”

The university adds “contingency plans are being prepared should this fluid situation change.”

Students are being urged to take precautions to protect themselves, including washing hands thoroughly and regularly and staying home if you feel ill.

President Jacques Fremont and Provost and Vice-President, Academic Affaires Jill Scott are leading a working group of senior administrators to co-ordinate uOttawa’s response across the campuses.

uOttawa has suspended all University-sponsored travel, as well as activities such as internships, exchanges, letter of permission, research, coop placements, for China, Iran, Italy and Israel until further notice.