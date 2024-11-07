Here's how you can audition for Canada's Royal Winnipeg Ballet School

It’s the stuff dreams are made of - performing on stage as part of the Royal Winnipeg Ballet.

The Royal Winnipeg Ballet School Professional Division (RWB School) is holding in-person auditions across Canada, and virtually. On Thursday, auditions were held at the School of Dance in Ottawa's New Edinburgh neighbourhood.

“We're here in Ottawa today to select some dancers to come and study with us next summer in Winnipeg," Johanne Gingras, Teacher Training Program Director – Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet, tells CTV News Ottawa.

"And then from that process and phase two, then we'll possibly accept them into the fall program, into the full-time program."

This is where those seeking a career in ballet are given an opportunity.

"It could be like a sort of a long process to get there. But this is mainly our goal to make sure that one day they're going to be on stage somewhere in Canada and around the world,” adds Gingras.

Cade Rowsone, 11, travelled with his father from Kingston to audition.

"It's my dream to become a professional dancer," Rowsone said, adding he's been dancing since the age of 2.

"I feel like dance really lets me be myself and I love just connecting to the music."

Virtual auditions

If you miss the auditions in Ottawa, you can participate in Toronto on Nov 8. There is still an opportunity to showcase your talent through virtual auditions and video submissions. More information can be found at rwb.org/auditions.

Upcoming locations of the 2024/2025 auditions: