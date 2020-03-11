OTTAWA -- The 1,700 employees at Ciena's Ottawa offices have been asked to work from home after one of the employees at the tech company tested positive for COVID-19.

Ciena tells CTV News Ottawa and News Talk 580 CFRA that it has temporarily closed its Kanata campus until next week after the positive test.

In a statement, Ciena says it can confirm “one of our employees, who recently had been travelling overseas for vacation, has tested positive for the coronavirus. In response, we have temporarily closed our Ottawa campus until March 17, which is approximately 14 days after the last date on which the individual who tested positive was in the office.”

Ottawa Public Health announced Ottawa's first case of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The man in his 40s tested positive after recently travelling to Austria.

All of Ciena's employees in Ottawa have been asked to work remotely until March 17.

Ciena is located at 5050 Innovation Dr. According to Ciena’s website, the company is a networking systems, services and software company.

Ciena’s Director of Corporate Communications Jamie Moody says the company has been implementing precautionary measures and safeguards to protect employees.

“Including several office closures, encouraging remote working when and where possible, significant travel restrictions, cancelation of event participation and self-quarantine requirements for those who travel to or through certain countries.”