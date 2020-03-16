Ciena, the technology company where Ottawa's first COVID-19 patient worked, will keep its offices closed for another two weeks, after a second employee tested positive for the virus.

A man in his 40s who had returned to Canada from Austria tested positive last week for COVID-19. It was the first confirmed case in Ottawa.

Ciena announced it would close its campus on Innovation Drive until March 17.

In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson for Ciena confirmed a second employee has tested positive and the campus closure will extend until March 30. No other details about the employee were made available, but all COVID-19 patients in Ottawa are self-isolating, according to daily reports from the Ontario government.

Ciena employs 1700 people in Ottawa.

There are 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa as of 10:30 a.m. Monday.