OTTAWA -- The Fairmont Chateau Laurier is closing its doors until further notice due to COVID-19.

In a statement, the iconic hotel says “to do our part in halting the spread of this virus, we have made the difficult decision to suspend hotel operations at Fairmont Chateau Laurier and temporarily close effective March 21, 2020 at 12 p.m.”

The Chateau Laurier says the decision will be reevaluated in early-April, and will provide updates on an opening time.

The suspension of hotel operations includes all guest services and food and beverage venues, including Zoe’s and Wilfrid’s, as well as the Health Club and Pool.

A small group of employees will remain on property to maintain emergency services.