What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 31-June 2
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things happening in Ottawa and eastern Ontario during the first weekend of June.
Doors Open Ottawa
It is your chance to look behind the doors of several buildings and institutions in Ottawa.
Doors Open Ottawa is Saturday and Sunday, with over 80 buildings offering in-person and virtual tours behind the doors.
Participating buildings include the Supreme Court of Canada, Chaudiere Falls, the cancer research lab at the Ottawa Hospital and the Ottawa Jail Hostel.
Visit ottawa.ca/doorsopen to see the full list of participating buildings, schedule of music activities, and download the printable guide.
Ottawa Redblacks
Friday night is your first chance to see the 2024 Ottawa Redblacks.
The Redblacks host Montreal in CFL pre-season action at TD Place.
For tickets, visit www.ottawaredblacks.com.
Ottawa Titans
The Ottawa Titans host Windy City for a three-game series this weekend at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium.
Game times are 6:30 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Friday night's game is Bark in the Park, with fans invited to bring your fluffy plus one. Saturday is Pride Night at the Titans game.
For tickets and information, visit www.ottawatitans.com.
Atletico Ottawa
Atletico Ottawa hosts the Halifax Wanderers Sunday afternoon at TD Place.
Game time is 2 p.m.
Sunday's game is the Soccer for Everyone Match, supporting initiatives like Capital Pride and MAX Ottawa.
For tickets and information, click here.
Ottawa Ribfest on Sparks Street
The smell of barbecue ribs will fill the air around Sparks Street this weekend for Ottawa Ribfest.
Nine ribbers from all over North America will be on display until Sunday.
For more information, visit https://www.sparkslive.com/about-ribfest.
Ottawa Chinatown Night Market
Step into the world of vibrant colours, tantalizing aromas and lively festivities this weekend at the Ottawa Chinatown Night Market.
The Ottawa Chinatown Night Market runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday on Somerset Street West in Chinatown.
Festivities include culinary offerings, stunning performances by traditional lion dances, graceful martial arts demonstrations and musical performances and shop from local artisans and craftsmen.
For a list of events, visit https://ottawachinatown.ca/nightmarket/.
Ottawa Asian Festival Night Market
Don't miss K-pop dancers, musicians, street food chefs and more this weekend at the Ottawa Asian Festival Night Market.
The event runs Friday to Sunday at Tanger Outlets on Campeau Drive.
For more information, visit https://ottawaasianfest.com/.
Firefighter Day
The Ottawa Fire Service and Cumberland Heritage Village Museum are hosting Firefighter Day on Saturday.
You can check out the museum's newly reopened Fire Hall exhibition, featuring a 1927 fire truck!
Admission is free to the museum all weekend.
City of Om
City of Om is a yoga and wellness festival.
The event runs Friday and Saturday at Lansdowne Park.
Dickinson Days Festival
Celebrate the birthday of Manotick's founder Moss Kent Dickinson this weekend at the Dickinson Days Festival.
Enjoy a parade, street market, old fashioned games, fireworks and more. The fireworks are set for 9:30 p.m. on Friday at Centennial Park.
For more information, visit https://manotickvillage.com/dickinsondays/.
Le Grand Poutinefest
Attention poutine lovers, Le Grand Poutinefest is this weekend in Gatineau.
Don't miss the poutine, musical performers and more at 1100 Maloney Boulevard.
Blackburn Fun Fair
The Blackburn Fun Fair is this weekend in Blackburn Hamlet.
Events include a craft beer night, dog show, fun run, movie night, merchants on display, a parade and fireworks.
The parade is Saturday at 10 a.m., while the fireworks will be at the Blackburn Park Ball Diamond on Saturday at 10 p.m.
For more information, visit www.blackburnfunfair.ca.
National Arts Centre
Here is a list of events at the NAC this weekend:
- Friday: Bruce Cockburn
- Saturday-Sunday: NAC French Theatre presents Scoooootch!
- Saturday: Classic Albums Live: The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars
- Saturday :Toronto Comedy All-Stars
- Sunday: Music for a Sunday Afternoon at Dominion Chalmers
For tickets, visit www.nac-cna.ca.
Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe
Here is a look at the events at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe this weekend.
- May 31 to June 9 – Orpheus Musical Theatre presents The Wizard of Oz
NCC Bikedays
The National Capital Commission's Weekend Bikedays continue all weekend.
Roads will be closed to vehicles along the Ottawa River and Rideau Canal for active transportation. Here is a look at the schedule for Saturday and Sunday.
- Queen Elizabeth Driveway, between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Kichi Zībī Mīkan, westbound lanes between Vimy Place and Carling Avenue – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, between Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lansdowne Farmers' Market
The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open this weekend.
Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Farmers Markets in Ottawa
- The Parkdale Market is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Beechwood Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Westboro Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The Barrhaven Market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Kanata Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Visit the Barrhaven Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Check out the Metcalife Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The Carp Farmers' Market is open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Museums
Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- Ottawa Art Gallery
Oh Crap! Rethinking Human Waste
The Canada Science and Technology Museum invites you to explore human waste.
The 'Oh Crap! Rethinking Human Waste' exhibit runs until Jan 5, 2025, taking visitors on a journey into the environmental and social issues surrounding human waste.
You can even leave a souvenir of your visit in the "far room."
The Canadian Forces Artists Program
The Canadian War Museum hosts the Canadian Forces Artists Program – Group 9 until Sept. 2.
Experience the creative reflections on war and conflict of four civilian artists chosen to deploy with the Canadian Forces during 2018 and 2019.
Bug Adventure
The Canadian Museum of Nature presents Bug Adventure until Oct. 14.
This larger-than-life exhibition is from the design team behind The Lord of the Rings and Avatar.
You must get a ticket combo to visit the exhibition.
Parliament of Canada Tours
Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience
Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.
The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.
Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.
Kingston Farmers' Market
The Kingston Memorial Centre Farmers Market is every Sunday.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Memorial Centre.
Guilty: Trump becomes first former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes
Donald Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.
Can Trump come to Canada now that he's a convicted felon?
A Canadian immigration lawyer says now that Donald Trump is a convicted felon, he is technically barred from crossing the border into Canada.
Montreal tech billionaire charged with several sex offences
Robert Miller was charged Thursday with several sexual assault charges after Montreal police reopened an investigation into the tech billionaire.
Police: 3 killed, including suspected gunman, in Minneapolis shooting
Three people, including the suspected gunman, are dead after a shooting Thursday at a Minneapolis apartment complex, police said.
'Why didn't they stop?' Mom asks of driver in hit-and-run crash that killed son
The mother of a 13-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run in Edmonton is begging the driver to come forward.
The northern lights are returning to night skies across Canada this Friday
If you missed the brilliant displays of the aurora borealis over North America on May 10, you may have another chance to see them on Friday night.
A pair enjoyed pricey meals and bolted when it was time to pay. Their dine and dash ended in jail
A Welsh couple who dined out on pricey meals and bolted when the bill came is now paying the price, behind bars.
$400K in damages for B.C. woman who had unnecessary mastectomy was 'inordinately high,' court finds
A jury's award of $400,000 to a woman who had a mastectomy after being misdiagnosed with breast cancer has been substantially reduced by B.C.'s highest court, which found the damages were "wholly disproportionate."
