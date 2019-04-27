

CTV Ottawa





Residents in Fitzroy Harbour say they are in a “race against time” to protect their homes from the rising flood waters.

Bev Harrison says they built a sandbag wall around her home over a week ago, but the water has risen so much, they have been forced to build another closer to her home.

“We didn’t have enough help to get it high or wide enough... so we are reverting to Plan 'F’ putting up a new wall,” says Harrison.

Harrison lives on Moorhead Road where many of the homes and cottages are taking on water. Water is expected to rise nearly a meter in the next few days.

Harrison says she feels “desperate- I am scared. I just don’t want to leave my home.”

Many homeowners say the next 24-48 hours will be crucial in the decision to stay or leave their homes. It will depend on if they can build a sandbag wall in time to beat the rising waters.

“We are just short of hands and we are falling behind,” says Patrick Garbutt.

Many residents say there are not enough hands to help, volunteers are exhausted and feel forgotten by the military.

Patrick Garbutt says “most of the camouflage that you see are duck hunters... we haven’t seen military.”

Saturday volunteers gathered at Willola Beach Road to help fill sandbags.

Garbutt says this is “the eleventh hour” because once the water rising too high on the road, residents won’t be able to cross and get to their homes.