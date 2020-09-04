OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say one man has turned himself in but another remains at large in connection with the shooting death of a 23-year-old man in August.

Jonathan Wite was shot to death at an apartment building on Richmond Road Aug. 21.

Ottawa police are now asking for the public's help locating a 29-year-old suspect.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for Michael Buckley on a charge of first-degree murder. Police say he is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately and not approach the suspect.

Ottawa police said they do not have a photo or description of the wanted individual at this time.

A second suspect, Dwayne Young, 35, turned himself in to Toronto police on Friday. He is also facing a charge of first-degree murder.