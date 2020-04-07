OTTAWA -- “Jason told me he was coming to bring me some homemade spaghetti, he makes the best spaghetti sauce,” Shannon McFee said.

Jason Bett did follow through on his promise, making 10 different spaghetti drop-offs to friends over the weekend.

McFee got a little extra, though.

“Shannon is awesome. Honestly, she deserves this. She works hard and this is a way to show people we care and it’s the time to do it,” Bett said.

McFee owns Confident Smiles on Gladstone Ave. Her dental hygiene clinic is temporarily closed because of COVID-19.

Her monthly business expenses go way beyond any government relief she’s able to receive.

“Within three months I was starting to sweat and realizing that within two or three months, I was going to make some really big decisions,” said McFee.

One big decision is whether to go into debt to maintain a business that isn’t operating.

Luckily more than 100 people came together before that could happen.

“If we can get 30 people to donate $100 we are able to cover her business rent for one month,” Mike McGuire wrote in a secret Facebook group created for McFee.

Within minutes of launching the page, called “Let's support Shannon and Confident Smiles!”, Bett said he was getting e-transfers in the hundreds.

“Folks, the final tally is in ... with your generosity, kindness and love, TOGETHER we raised a total of $8,000 dollars,” Bett wrote in the group.

“Unbelievable. The best gift anyone could ever get,” McFee said.

Inspired by the kindness, she launched a GoFundMe for her friend and contributed $500 dollars.

“I want to make someone else feel the way I feel,” she said.

A sign outside of McFee’s clinic reads: “We Are Going To Be Okay.”