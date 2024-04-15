'All persons involved' in incident that led to death of teen in Centretown park identified by police

OTTAWA
    Ottawa police say no suspects are being sought in the death of a teenager in an Ottawa park last Friday, but are offering few details on the circumstances of the incident.

    Police were called to McNabb Park at around 8 p.m. on April 12, at the corner of Bronson and Gladstone avenues, where they found an injured 16-year-old boy after an "apparent fight." He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

    In an update on Monday, police say all persons involved in the incident have been identified, but did not announce arrests or provide details on the individuals involved. Police are reiterating there is no threat to public safety.

    Police say the name of the victim is not being released at this time, as the process to notify the boy's next of kin has not been completed.

    No other details have been released.

    An Ottawa-Carleton District School Board spokesperson would not confirm whether the victim was a student in the district.

    Somerset ward city councillor Ariel Troster declined a request for an on-camera interview.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

    Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.ca.

