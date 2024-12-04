Amazon driver stopped for driving without working brakes on Hwy. 7

Ontario Provincial Police charged an Amazon delivery driver after they planned to drive without working brakes during a snowstorm on Wednesday.

OPP officers stopped the driver on Highway 7 in Ottawa after observing the vehicle going well below the speed limit with its four-way flashers on.

An investigation revealed the brakes were not working but the driver had planned to drive from Perth to Ottawa, police say.

The driver was given a $110 fine for defective brakes and the vehicle was towed, according to Const. Michael Fathi.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory on Wednesday, with up to 10 centimetres of snow in the forecast.

OPP has been urging people to drive carefully.